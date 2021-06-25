Moody's assigns A1 to Cleveland, OH's GOLT bonds

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Cleveland, OH's $58.5 million Various Purpose and Refunding General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021A. Moody's maintains an A1 issuer rating and A1 rating on outstanding General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT). Inclusive of the current issuance, the city will have $383 million of GOLT debt outstanding.
The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's strong reserves and liquidity, an above average debt burden, and an elevated pension burden. The rating also considers the city's below average income levels and long-term trend of population decline, as well as its role as the regional center of the Cleveland metropolitan area with the ability to generate income tax revenue from nonresidents. Although income tax revenue modestly declined in 2020 due to the pandemic's impacts, the city's conservative fiscal management achieved surplus operations, bolstering already strong reserve levels.
The absence of a distinction between the A1 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's A1 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from its role as a regional economic center and that revenue will recover as restrictions from the pandemic are lifted.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant strengthening of economic indicators
- Large decrease in the debt and pension burdens
- Continued surplus operations that bolster already strong reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Significant decline in operating reserves or liquidity
- Increase in the debt or pension burdens and associated fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
Debt service on the city's GOLT debt is secured by its full faith and credit, pledge to levy ad valorem property taxes under its 10-mill limitation, and pledge of income tax revenue.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The Series 2021A Bonds will fund various capital projects in the city, with notable allocations for parks and recreation facilities, public facilities, and the municipal street system. The bonds will refund a small portion of the city's outstanding Various Purpose General Obligation Bonds, Series 2011
PROFILE
Located along the south coast of Lake Erie, the City of Cleveland is the second largest city in the State of Ohio with an estimated population of approximately 385,000.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
