Moody's assigns A1 to Cleveland, OH's subordinate lien income tax bonds; outlook is stable

New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the City of Cleveland, OH's $82 million Subordinate Lien Income Tax and Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A. The Series 2021A bonds include the $68 million Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A-1 (Public Facilities Improvements), $10.5 million Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A-2 (Federally Taxable) (Public Facilities Improvements), $1.0 million Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A-3 (Federally Taxable) (Bridges and Roadways Improvements), and $2.1 million Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A-4 (Federally Taxable) (Parks and Recreation Facilities Improvements). Moody's maintains an A1 issuer rating, A1 rating on outstanding General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT) and A1 rating on the city's outstanding subordinate lien income tax revenue bonds. The city has $420 million of subordinate lien income tax revenue debt outstanding and $383 million of GOLT debt. The outlook is stable.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the city supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge. The city does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the city's GOLT bonds is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 issuer rating reflects the city's strong reserves and liquidity, an above average debt burden, and an elevated pension burden. The rating also considers the city's below average income levels and long-term trend of population decline, as well as its role as the regional center of the Cleveland metropolitan area with the ability to generate income tax revenue from nonresidents. Although income tax revenue modestly declined in 2020 due to the pandemic's impacts, the city's conservative fiscal management achieved surplus operations, bolstering already strong reserve levels.

The A1 rating on the subordinate lien income tax bonds largely incorporates Cleveland's A1 issuer rating. The issuer rating serves as a cap on the income tax rating given an absence of legal separation of pledged revenue from the city's operations and subordination of special income tax debt service to GO debt service. The rating also considers strong debt service coverage by pledged income taxes and adequate legal protections.

The absence of a distinction between the A1 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the city's A1 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the city will continue to benefit from its role as a regional economic center and that revenue will recover as restrictions from the pandemic are lifted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant strengthening of economic indicators

- Large decrease in the debt and pension burdens

- Continued surplus operations that bolster already strong reserves

- Upward movement in Cleveland's Issuer Rating (income tax bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in operating reserves or liquidity

- Increase in the debt or pension burdens and associated fixed costs

- Decline in income tax bond debt service coverage (income tax bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2021A and outstanding subordinate lien income tax bonds are secured by income tax revenue that is subordinate to GO debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2021A-1 bonds will pay costs associated with construction of the city's new police headquarters and refund the Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2012. The refunded debt was initially issued for municipal improvements.

The Series 2021A-2 Bonds will advance refund portions of the Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2014A-1, Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2014B-1 (Public Facilities Improvements) and Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2015B-1 (Public Facilities Improvements).

The Series 2021A-3 Bonds will advance refund portions of the Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2014B-2 (Bridges and Roadways Improvements) and Subordinate Lien Income Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2015B-2 (Bridges and Roadways Improvements).

The Series 2021A-4 Bonds will advance refund portions of the Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2014B-3 (Parks and Recreation Facilities Improvements) and Subordinate Lien Income Tax Bonds, Series 2015A-3 (Parks and Recreation Facilities Improvements).

PROFILE

Located along the south coast of Lake Erie, the City of Cleveland is the second largest city in the State of Ohio with an estimated population of approximately 385,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryan Patton

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_MIDWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

100 N Riverside Plaza

Suite 2220

Chicago 60606

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

