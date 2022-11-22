Moody's assigns A1 to Colorado School of Mines' Series 2022 bonds, affirms A1 underlying and Aa2 enhanced ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Colorado School of Mines' (Mines), CO, A1 issuer rating and assigned A1 underlying ratings to the planned approximately $48 million Institutional Enterprise Revenue Bonds (Green Bonds), Series 2022A, $21 million Institutional Enterprise Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B, $15.4 million Institutional Enterprise Revenue Bonds, Taxable Series 2022C, and $34.4 million Institutional Revenue Refunding Bonds (FRN), Series 2022D. The bonds will be issued by the Board of Trustees of the Colorado School of Mines, CO. An enhanced rating is not assigned to the proposed Series 2022 bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Mines' A1 underlying revenue bond ratings and Aa2 enhanced ratings on revenue bonds qualified for the state intercept program. At fiscal end 2022, Mines recorded $293 million of debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 issuer rating reflects Mines' very good strategic positioning based on its established niche in earth sciences, energy and the environment, drawing steady increases in enrollment, net tuition revenue and research activity. Mines' strong student success measures around retention, graduation rates and return on investment underpins its programming strengths around high demand programs, with moderate discount rates and improving matriculation despite higher tuition pricing. Further, Mines' solid wealth and liquidity levels relative to rated peers, as well as historically strong donor support are favorable credit factors. Offsetting challenges include high and rising leverage, driven by historically limited operating and capital support from State of Colorado (Aa1 stable issuer rating) relative to peers, driving high reliance on economically sensitive student charges. Prospects are favorable for near-term debt and mid-term debt plans to be fully funded by incremental enrollment and residence driven revenue. Mines has an elevated underfunded pension liability, though state-enacted pension reforms executed in recent years will decrease the magnitude of future potential expense pressure.

Assignment and affirmation of the A1 revenue bond ratings incorporates Mines' issuer rating and the broad nature of the revenue pledge.

Affirmation of the Aa2 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level Aa2 rating of the Colorado Higher Education Enhancement Program, which is notched off of the State of Colorado's Aa1 issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of the financing structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook rating reflects our expectation that Mines will continue to generate solid cash flow margins to ramp up to 2.0x debt service coverage by fiscal 2024. The outlook also reflects expectations for strong student demand and continued fiscal discipline to manage the pace of debt and capital investment beyond the current planned issuance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial improvement in flexible financial resources combined with a material reduction in financial leverage

- Further strengthening of brand, demonstrated by increased student demand and growth in revenue and donor support Enhanced rating: Upgrade in the State of Colorado rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to strengthen operating cash flow to return to over 2.0x debt service coverage

- Material increase in leverage, beyond current plans, absent strengthened wealth and growth in student charges - Enhanced rating: Deterioration in credit quality of the State of Colorado rating or observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

The planned Series 2022 bonds, together with parity outstanding revenue bonds, are secured by net revenues calculated as the prior bond net pledged revenues less debt service, plus certain academic facility fees, indirect cost recoveries related to research contracts and grants received by the school and performed within the school's facilities, federal interest subsidies, and certain gifts, as well as net tuition revenue. In April 2022, the governor signed a law that increased the net tuition available as pledged revenue to 100% from 10%. The fiscal 2022 net pledged revenues of $57.4 million covered outstanding debt service, inclusive of prior obligations (Series 1999 bonds) debt service, by 3.40x. Incorporating the expanded 100% tuition pledge, coverage rises to 10.2x.

The Series 1999 auxiliary facility bonds (prior bonds) have a superior lien on net pledged revenues of certain facilities and student fees (student center and recreation center). Net pledged revenues for the prior bonds totaled $18.3 million in fiscal 2022, providing 13.2x coverage.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds will be used to fund portions of the cost of constructing the Labriola Innovation Center, Beck Venture Center, Early Childhood Center, a classroom building and parking garage; capitalized interest; refunding of all or portions of the Series 2009B and 2018A bonds (per market conditions); and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The Colorado School of Mines, located west of Denver in Golden, was originally established in 1874. Mines offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, including doctoral, and has been dedicated to education in mineral engineering and earth sciences. In fiscal year 2022, Mines recorded $346 million in operating revenue and for fall 2022, enrolled 6,958 full-time equivalent enrollment (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

