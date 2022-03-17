Moody's assigns A1 to Dallas-Fort Worth Int'l. Airport Board, TX's Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds Taxable Series 2022A; outlook is stable

New York, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned A1 to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Board, TX's (DFW) approximately $1.19 billion Joint Revenue Improvement Bonds Taxable Series 2022A. DFW has about $5.5 billion of joint revenue bonds outstanding also rated A1. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 is based on DFW's large, growing, and economically diversified service area that supports ample demand for origination and destination (O&D) travel as well as its strategic geographic location that provides opportunity for strong connecting traffic for American Airlines Group Inc. (B2 stable). DFW's market position strengthened throughout the pandemic, with American adding more connecting traffic and reallocating some trans-Pacific service to DFW from Los Angeles. DFW maintains strong liquidity, generally above 600 days cash on hand, which is augmented by ample remaining federal COVID relief grant funding to manage through the near-term disruption in passenger levels.

The ratings negatively consider high leverage and high exposure to American, Moody's lowest rating of the four largest US based airlines. Leverage will increase as the airport implements its $5.9 billion capital plan through fiscal 2027, however rapid amortization of previously issued debt will limit the net debt increase to around $3.0 billion. Most projects lack fixed price contracts at this time, introducing risks that prices could increase if labor or material costs continue to rise at rates above historic levels, but DFW is well experienced at various procurement methods to mitigate risks as much as possible.

DFW's recent decision to extend the previous airline use and lease agreement on a month-to-month basis is neutral to the rating. Moody's understands that portions of the capital spending plan are agreed to with airlines but that other business terms remain to be negotiated. Moody's considers that airlines are incented to enter into a new agreement to share in DFW's ample non-airline revenue generation, and that the risk of a failure to reach a new agreement is low.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that DFW will maintain strong liquidity, continue to see strong passenger recovery, and manage planned capital projects close to current estimated costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- A long-term airport lease that provides for recovery of costs for all planned terminal projects while achieving strong net revenue DSCR and liquidity

- Significantly lower leverage metrics below $300 debt per O&D enplanement

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Liquidity below 500 days cash on hand that is not caused by a timing delay on receipt of federal grants

- A significant change in the business strategy of AA

- Material debt issuance for expansion projects without a corresponding commitment from airlines through a renewed airline lease

LEGAL SECURITY

First lien of pledged gross revenues from Dallas-Fort Worth International airport; debt service reserves are sized at average annual debt service and are fully funded with cash. The rate covenant requires gross revenues, which can include amounts transferred from the operations and maintenance (O&M) expense fund, to be sufficient to pay operation and maintenance expenses and 1.25 times aggregate debt service and current revenues not including transferred amounts must provide 1.0 times coverage of aggregate debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used for capital projects, the largest portion of which is improvements to the central terminal area, make deposits to the debt service reserve fund and pay cost of issuance for the new sale. Central terminal area projects include including modernization of Terminal C in line with past modernizations at other terminals and the construction of new gates in Terminals A and C.

PROFILE

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Board operates the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The airport, opened in 1974, occupies approximately 17,200 acres in Dallas and Tarrant counties, and is located approximately 17 miles equidistant from the centers of the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. The airport has seven air carrier runways, five north-south parallels and two northwest-southeast diagonals, ranging in length from 9,000 feet to 13,400 feet. Separations between the runways permit the simultaneous arrival of aircraft onto four runways in good visibility and onto three runways in virtually all weather conditions.

The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Board is comprised of 11 voting members, including seven from Dallas and four from Fort Worth. All members are appointed by respective city councils. There is also one non-voting member from the collective cities surrounding the airport. The operations of the airport are overseen by a Chief Executive Officer and the airport's staff of slightly more than 2,000 full time employees.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Earl Heffintrayer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

