Moody's assigns A1 to Episcopal High School's (VA) Series 2021C Revenue and Refunding Bonds; outlook stable

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to Episcopal High School's proposed approximately $25 million Educational Facilities Revenue and Refunding Bonds (Episcopal High School) Series 2021C. The proposed bonds are to be issued by the Alexandria Industrial Development Authority and will have a final maturity in fiscal 2051. We have also affirmed the outstanding A1 ratings. The school had approximately $32 million of debt as of fiscal year-end 2021. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A1 despite a material increase in debt with the proposed issuance reflects Episcopal High School's excellent brand and strategic position, which will continue to translate into strong student demand and philanthropic support. As a result, we expect continued superior operating performance and consistent gift flow, both of which are critical to the school's ability to absorb and repay debt. The school's mission is supported by both its own endowment and reserve funds of $156 million plus an additional external trust, more than doubling financial resources. Favorably, the school has shifted to a more liquid investment strategy, improving financial flexibility, with monthly days cash on hand of 506 days.

The school's credit profile benefits from its strong market position as an elite co-educational all-boarding high school situated in Alexandria, VA within the economically vibrant Washington, DC metro area. Operations remain consistently favorable, with EBIDA margins average above 20% and excess cash flow for strategic investment.

Offsetting credit factors include a material increase in leverage to finance ongoing capital projects of nearly $50 million as part of the school's master plan. This includes a $30 million private placement intended as a bridge financing mechanism with a 10-year commitment to be paid back with pledges from the school's ongoing capital campaign. This is a large scale capital plan for the school which involves some execution risk, including the need to raise additional funds and invest gift proceeds until used for debt repayment. The school's credit profile is also constrained by a relatively small operating scale of $42 million, social risks associated with serving a minor age student population, and significant concentration in a single investment in the external trust supporting the school.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook hinges on the school's ability to execute its plan to pay off the bridge financing with pledges and that there will be no further debt issuances. It also reflects expectations that the school will continue to generate EBIDA margins above 20% supporting steady liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial growth in total cash and investments outpacing peers combined with debt reduction as planned

- Material increase in philanthropic support

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional long-term debt given relatively small operating base or inability to pay off bridge financing as outlined

- Sustained weakening in operating performance or debt service coverage

- Marked decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Any impairment of brand resulting in deterioration of student demand or philanthropic support

LEGAL SECURITY

The proposed Series 2021C bonds and currently outstanding rated bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the school.

The school also intends to issue bonds through a direct purchase agreement with TD Bank which is to be used to bridge pledges for the school's ongoing campaign. The bonds are on parity with no additional covenants and are not rated by Moody's.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2021C bonds will finance the costs of designing, constructing, and equipping the school's new Health & Wellness Center and two new dormitories; refinance the Series 2012 bonds; and finance other capital projects and amounts required for reserves, working capital, capitalized interest, costs of issuance and other financing expenses related to the issuance of the bonds.

PROFILE

Episcopal High school is a private co-educational boarding high school located in Alexandria, VA on a 130 acre campus. In fall 2020, the school enrolled 459 students and had total adjusted operating revenue of $42 million in fiscal 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

