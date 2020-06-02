Moody's assigns A1 to Florida State's Cigarette Tax Allocation Bonds (H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center), Ser. 2020A; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the State of Florida's $131.7 million Capital Improvement Cigarette Tax Allocation Bonds (H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center Project), Series 2020A. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the outstanding ratings on the Series 2012A and 2016A Cigarette Tax Allocation Bonds.The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the statutory allocation of a portion of annual cigarette taxes collected by the State of Florida (Aaa stable). Though the total revenue stream is extremely volatile, the statutory allocation is stable, comprises a fraction of total collections and provides sum sufficient coverage through the life of the bonds, with the current issuance structured to commence principal and interest payments in 2033. The rating also reflects a lack of a debt service reserve fund.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Florida's cigarette tax allocation bonds. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the cigarette tax allocation bonds changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook for the Cigarette Tax Allocation Bonds is stable. Although the bonds' claim to state cigarette tax revenues is shared with other obligations, none of the other claims have a minimum floor specified in statute. In addition, significant funds remain, even after these additional obligations have been satisfied, to provide strong coverage. As a result coverage levels are expected to remain sufficient, even if revenues decrease over the term of the bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Additional pledged revenues, combined with a higher additional bonds test

- Legal constraints on further allocations of cigarette tax collections

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Faster-than-projected declines in pledged revenues

- Legislative action to further leverage cigarette tax revenues, resulting in reduced cushion for debt service coverage

- Regulatory or industry changes that negatively impact smoking patterns and lead to annual declines greater than 5%

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is paid from a statewide cigarette tax, with an annual revenue allocation that is protected by a statutory floor. Florida imposes a tax on the sale and distribution of cigarettes within the state and the collections are deposited monthly into the Cigarette Tax Collection Trust Fund. Collections, after distributions of an 8.0% General Revenue service charge and 0.9% to the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Trust Fund (ABTTF), are distributed to the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund for Counties (2.9%), Public Medical Assistance Trust Fund (29.3%) and 4.04% for the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center (A2 stable). After 1% of net collections, not to exceed $3.0 million, are transferred to the Biomedical Research Trust Fund, the remainder flows to the state's General Revenue fund.

While the cigarette taxes fund a number of state priorities, as noted above, the bonds are the only allocation that benefit from a minimum annual allocation. Pursuant to state statute the minimum annual allocation was raised to $15.5 million, effective July 1, 2015, with the trustee receiving the increased floor amount as of October 1, 2016. The minimum floor will be $15.5 million through June 30, 2053, the year when all existing bonds mature. Revenues are transferred monthly directly from the state to the trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for capital improvement costs associated with the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

PROFILE

Florida ranks as the third largest state by population with 21 million estimated residents as of 2019. The state's 2019 Gross Domestic Product reached approximately $1,093.4 billion or fourth highest amongst states behind California (Aa2 stable), Texas (Aaa stable) and New York (Aa1 negative). The state's per capita income level was nearly 93% of the national rate in 2018.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

