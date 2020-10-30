Moody's assigns A1 to Grand Island (City of) NE Combined Utilities' Revenue Refunding Bonds, 2020 Series A and B; outlook is stable.

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 to Grand Island (City of) NE Combined Utilities' $29.69 million of Combined Utilities Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A and $68.155 million of Combined Utilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Taxable Interest), Series 2020B. The outlook is stable.

Pursuant to the 2020 Bond Ordinance, the city has established a combined utility pledge (which includes the electric, sewer and water systems) on the new obligations. Despite the combined pledge, changes to the systems' management and operations are not expected.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grand Island (City of) NE Combined Utilities' A1 rating reflects its strong financial performance aided by a competitive rate structure and autonomous rate-setting ability, which has led to robust fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) and liquidity metrics. Over the last three years, the utilities' FOCC (includes JPA-debt related payments) and liquidity position averaged 1.9x and 340 days cash on hand, respectively, while adjusted debt ratio has remained low at 23.5% as of fiscal 2019.

The rating acknowledges the utilities' resilient service area, though mostly concentrated in agriculture and food processing. The pandemic-driven economic downturn has negatively affected the city's economy, evidenced by approximately 20% load demand reduction during the outbreak in April through May coupled with higher unemployment rate. Owing to the essentiality of the city's main industries, Grand Island's economy was not hit as hard as the nation, though it has been more affected than the state of Nebraska. As of August 2020, the city's unemployment rate was 5.7%, above the 3.9% reported by the state but well below the 8.4% national rate. Load demand has also rebounded, thus the utility expects annual load reduction hovering to only 2-3% in fiscal 2020 (ended September 2020). Over the next 12-18 months credit metrics will be compressed due to lower load demand, but the utility is preserving its robust liquidity position by halting non-priority capital expenditures. This positions the utility well to navigate through this weakened economic environment. Additionally, the Combined Utilities benefits from its diverse business mix, which includes other essential services such as water supply and sewer treatment, providing more stability to its revenue stream.

The utility's credit quality is tempered by its high carbon transition risk since 85% of the annual energy generation derives from coal-fuel power generation facilities. Compliance with potential upcoming stringent environmental regulations in the state may require additional capital expenditures, further pressuring the rates and the utility's liquidity position. As a mitigant, the utility has entered into several renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) including two wind PPAs for 85.8 MW of combined capacity, one solar PPA for 1 MW output of a project located near a department substation, and other PPAs for smaller wind power capacity. Jointly, these renewable PPAs account for 89.8 MW of energy capacity. Upon final completion and full commissioning of these renewable projects, the utility's coal-fired generation capacity will reduce to 45% from 53% as reported in fiscal 2019.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the utility will maintain Moody's FOCC at historical levels and that its strong liquidity level positions the utility well to withstand significant revenue reduction resulting from an environment of economic downturn in the service territory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

- Sustained service territory economic growth that significantly increases economic diversification;

- Significant reduction of long-term environmental risks while maintaining robust credit metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

- Significant deterioration of liquidity metrics, including FOCC below 1.5x and liquidity below 200 days cash on hand on a sustained basis

- Environmental regulations related to coal generation requiring significant funding obligations

LEGAL SECURITY

The Combined Utilities' revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the revenues and earnings of the Combined Utilities, which includes the City's Electric System, Sewer System, and Water System, subject only to payment of operation and maintenance expenses. The bond covenants include the maintenance of Annual Net Revenues available for debt service at 1.10x of the debt service requirements, while additional bonds test is set at 125% of the Annual Debt Service Requirements. Debt service reserve fund is not a requirement, which we view as a weakness in the legal security.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A will be used to prepay the NDEE Refunded Notes (including the 2014A NDEE Note, the 2014B NDEE Note, 2015 NDEE Note and 2017 NDEE Note) and pay certain costs of the issuance.

The Series 2020B will be used to refund all revenue refunding bonds outstanding at the Electric, Water and Sewer enterprises (which includes the 2012 Electric Bonds, 2013 Electric Bonds, 2013 Sewer Bonds and 2017 Water Bonds) and pay certain costs of the issuance.

PROFILE

Located in south-central Nebraska, the Combined Utilities serves to provide reliable electrical services, water supply, sewer and wastewater services within the city of Grand Island and nearby rural and suburban areas. The electric system serves almost 27,000 retail customers within a 82-square miles service area which includes the city and certain areas adjacent within Hall County and a small portion of Merrick County. The electric department currently has generation capacity of approximately 287 MW from its coal-fired and gas/oil-fired electric generating stations, and an additional 48 MW from participation in coal-fired stations operated by others. The water system serves more than 17,000 customers, with an average daily water demand of 11.3 million gallons with a maximum capacity of 48 million per day. The sewer system services 16,909 customers and its wastewater collection system consists of approximately 225 miles of sewer lines, including 220 miles of gravity sewer and 5 miles of force main. The collection system also includes eighteen lift stations. Wastewater is conveyed to Grand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant for treatment. The electric system revenues correspond to 82% of the combined enterprise revenues, followed by sewer and water systems, with 13% and 6% of total revenues, respectively.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

