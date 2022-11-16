Moody's assigns A1 to Hawaii Pacific Health's Series 2023C; outlook stable

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Hawaii Pacific Health's Revenue Bonds (Hawaii Pacific Health Obligated Group) Series 2023C. Bonds will have a par value of up to $206 million. In connection with these bonds, Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) entered into a forward delivery bond purchase agreement with Morgan Stanley on August 24, 2022. Bonds are to be delivered on November 1, 2023. At this time, we are also affirming the A1 ratings on HPH's rated parity debt. The outlook is stable. Inclusive of the Series 2023C bonds, HPH has approximately $613 million of total proforma debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 revenue bond rating reflects a number of well-established strengths which are expected to continue, including a leading market position in the state, very strong clinical offerings, a well-articulated long-term strategic plan, and a dynamic and flexible management style which has prepared the organization to adapt under healthcare reform. Additionally, balance sheet measures have improved materially over the last several years and the revenue base has grown, which has created debt capacity for this issuance at the current rating level.

Challenges include: material competition in HPH's primary market of Oahu; a consolidated payer market; and recent operating challenges. Operating results declined significantly in 2020, and while margins showed improvement in 2021 and 2022, they still remain below historical levels. We expect operational headwinds to continue and for margins to remain suppressed for the time being. Additional challenges include a major capital project which will be launched in 2023, and the planned issuance of the Series 2023C bonds, which have already been priced and will settle in November 2023. The additional debt will increase HPH's debt by over 40% and will weaken debt measures. Nevertheless, we believe HPH is positioned to absorb the new issuance, and that credit measures will improve over time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will not materially decline below current levels, that current liquidity levels will be maintained, and that debt measures will improve over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion of scope and revenue base, resulting in a more dominant market position

- Enduring significant improvement of operating measures

- Improved debt measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further deterioration of operating performance

- Material weakening of market position

- Additional increase in debt

- Problems relating to HPH's capital plan which disrupt operations or cause further balance sheet weakening

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts of the Obligated Group, which includes Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic & Hospital, Wilcox Memorial Hospital, and HPH (the parent), which make up 99% of the system's total operating revenues, and 97% of the system's net assets. Entities not included in the Obligated Group include the medical groups (other than the Straub Clinic) and the foundations. Bonds have a rate covenant equal to 1.1 times maximum annual debt service. Other covenants include a minimum days cash on hand test of 90 days, and a maximum debt to capitalization requirement of 65%. HPH currently has good headroom on all of its covenants.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds with be used to finance projects, and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) is a not-for-profit regional health system headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. The system was created from the merger of Kapi'olani Health, Straub Clinic and Hospital, and Wilcox Health in fiscal 2002. Currently, HPH's Oahu presence consists of: Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children, a licensed children's hospital with a total of 253 beds (plus 66 bassinets); Pali Momi Medical Center, a 118 bed acute care community hospital located in West Oahu; and Straub Clinic and Hospital, which operates 159 beds, has an emergency burn unit, and has expertise in open heart and other cardiovascular procedures. HPH's fourth hospital, Wilcox Memorial Hospital, is located on the island of Kauai, operates 72 acute care beds, and is that island's primary health care facility. In addition to its inpatient facilities, HPH operates a number of ambulatory sites, and employs over 500 physicians. In fiscal 2022, it generated over $1.6 billion in revenues, and produced nearly 30,000 admissions.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

