Moody's assigns A1 to Hollywood Beach CDD 1, FL's $35 million revenue refunding bonds, Series 2020; outlook positive

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Hollywood Beach Community Development District 1, FL's $35 million Revenue Refunding Bonds (Public Parking Facilities Project), Series 2020. Moody's maintains the A1 rating on the CDD's outstanding parity revenue debt. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is notched off the City of Hollywood's Aa3 GOULT (general obligation unlimited tax) rating, which reflects the ultimate guaranty of the city to pay the trustee from a healthy source of legally available non-ad valorem revenues, in an amount necessary to cause the money in the debt service reserve account to be equal to the debt service reserve requirement throughout the life of the bonds. The rating also reflects the solid coverage provided by pledged revenues as well as sound legal provisions in the development agreement, ground lease and trust indentures.

The Aa3 rating on the City of Hollywood's GOULT bonds reflects the sizeable tax base with an expanding economy, healthy financial position, and manageable debt burden that will increase given additional borrowing plans. The rating also incorporates the city's above-average pension and OPEB liabilities, which contribute to elevated fixed costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the City of Hollywood's expanding tax base, contributing to increased revenues that will likely support additional annual debt service and pension payments over the next few years. The outlook also reflects the likelihood that the city will maintain its strong financial position as additional fixed costs are incorporated into the budget.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material increase in the city's financial position and liquidity (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Improvement of the city's wealth and income levels (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Incorporation of higher fixed costs from debt service and pensions into the city's budget while maintaining structural balance (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Reduction of leverage from debt, pensions and OPEBs (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Upgrade of the City of Hollywood's GOULT rating (Hollywood Beach CDD1 bonds)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Deterioration of the city's financial profile (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Material growth in the city's overall leverage (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Substantial tax base erosion (City of Hollywood GOULT bonds)

- Downgrade of the City of Hollywood's GOULT rating (Hollywood Beach CDD1 bonds)

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by: net public parking revenues, net public user fee revenues, special assessments, and ultimately by a city guaranty pursuant to which the city has covenanted to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues to reinstate the reserve account balance, within 60 days of the next city commission meeting, following trustee transfer (full or partial) from the reserve account to cure a deficiency in the debt service fund (prior to an interest payment date) and subsequent trustee demand for payment under the guaranty. Additionally, the guaranty is effectively collateralized by the development itself, in that an uncured lessee default allows the city to terminate the ground lease and take possession of the collateral.

The CDD covenants to maintain pledged revenues so as to achieve a Debt Service Coverage Ratio equal to 1.10 times MADS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the 2020 Bonds will be used to advance refund all of the CDD's outstanding Taxable Revenue Bonds (Public Parking Facilities Project) Series 2014 for net present value savings of approximately $6.8 million or 20% of the refunded bonds.

PROFILE

The Hollywood CDD 1 is a local unit of special-purpose government of the State of Florida, created in accordance with state statutes and ordinance from the City of Hollywood, effective June 1, 2011. The CDD encompasses 5 acres of land in the City of Hollywood, and was established for the purpose of financing the initial parking project (financed with the 2014 bonds), and for the maintenance and operation of public facilities necessary for development of the land within the district. All of the land within the CDD (other than the public parking spaces owned by the CDD) is owned by the City of Hollywood and leased to the developer for an initial ninety-nine (99) years pursuant to a ground lease agreement effective as of June 21, 2013.

The CDD lands have been developed as the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, which includes 369 hotel rooms, 28,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, 30,000 square feet of restaurant/bar, and the 1,056 public parking spaces.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

