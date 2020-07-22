Moody's assigns A1 to Hospital For Special Surgery's (NY) Ser. 2020; stable outlook

New York, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned an A1 to Hospital For Special Surgery's (NY) Taxable Bonds, Series 2020 ($350 million). The outlook is stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A1 on existing bonds, affecting approximately $179 million of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 reflects Moody's view that Hospital For Special Surgery's (HSS) national brand and wide patient draw will drive a rapid and durable recovery from the severe impact of COVID, a social risk under Moody's ESG classification. Expansion strategies to meet high demand will allow a resumption of strong revenue growth and margins next year to support a large increase in proforma debt. This will follow sizable losses expected in fiscal 2020 because of the suspension of non-essential services during COVID and relatively low amount of federal relief grants distributed to date to HSS. HSS's favorable payer mix with comparatively moderate government reimbursement will protect revenue amidst potential state and/or federal rate cuts and rising unemployment. Good fundraising capabilities, along with other resources, will support capital needs. The proposed financing will stabilize HSS's liquidity, but the sizable increase in permanent debt, along with high operating leases, will result in high balance sheet and operating leverage for several years. A large capital project and frontloaded debt service will limit HSS's ability to improve its moderate liquidity position.

COVID-19 is the most immediate social risk for HSS because of the high number of cases deemed non-essential and suspended during the initial outbreak. However, high demand for HSS's services from a broad region and relatively lower numbers of COVID patients will likely drive a quicker and more durable recovery than other New York City area hospitals, as seen in July volumes. In the event of a resurgence in COVID, the impact on HSS would depend on whether other hospitals could accommodate COVID volumes and the extent of government restrictions on hospital operations. HSS's specialty model and absence of an emergency department would likely reduce the impact of a resurgence.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that HSS's operating cashflow margin in 2021 will approach a five-year average of 10%, driven by a rapid and durable recovery and strong patient demand. Liquidity will be moderate but relatively stable due to a prior bank line borrowing that will be substituted with permanent long-term debt. The outlook assumes remaining bank borrowings of $150 million will be repaid with liquidity by fiscal yearend 2020. The outlook also reflects our view that the imminent execution of bank line waivers and amendments will provide adequate covenant headroom while bank lines are outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant increase in unrestricted liquidity and days cash on hand

-Reduction in balance sheet and operating leverage, including lease and pension obligations

-Sustained return to pre-COVID operating cashflow margins

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further increase in leverage above proposed 2020 financing

-Inability to return to pre-COVID operating cashflow margin range by the end of fiscal 2021

-Notable reduction in liquidity

-Prolonged recovery from or significant resurgence of COVID

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by gross receivables of the obligated group. HSS is the sole obligated group member; its joint ventures are not part of the obligated group.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to finance and/or refinance health care facilities of HSS and its affiliates, including funding the cost of capital projects for HSS' new river building facility as well as other HSS capital needs, and increasing cash reserves of HSS and/or refinancing one or more liquidity facilities of HSS.

PROFILE

Hospital For Special Surgery is a leading provider in the US of musculoskeletal healthcare, specializing in orthopedics, rheumatology and their related disciplines. The main campus is located in New York City and the institution draws patients nationally and internationally. HSS Fund Inc., although not obligated for HSS's debt, is closely aligned with HSS and is considered in our analysis. Fund Inc. conducts fundraising for HSS and owns a professional insurance company as well as a property company that support the operations of HSS.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

