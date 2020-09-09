Moody's assigns A1 to Houston, TX Airport Enterprise's Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A,B,C; affirms outstanding ratings; outlook is stable

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 to the City of Houston, TX Airport Enterprise's approximately $805.5 million Subordinate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (AMT), Series 2020B (Non-AMT) and Series 2020C (Taxable). Moody's also affirmed the A1 rating on $1.10 billion outstanding subordinate lien bonds and Aa3 on senior lien bank bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect the Houston airport system's (HAS) monopoly control over air travel in the ninth largest population center in the US and a geographic location that supports international connecting facilities for both United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Ba2 negative) and Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 negative) under long-term agreements. HAS owns and operates three airports in the Greater Houston area including Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Hobby Airport (HOU).

The system's ample liquidity, measured at 950 days cash on hand of operating expense, would cover more than 24 months of operating expense and post-refunding debt service with no-revenue. HAS will use $96 million of its CARES act proceeds to pay debt service in fiscal 2021, which is considered in Moody's calculations of liquidity and demonstrates active management to mitigate costs increases to airlines. Ample liquidity provides a material offset against enplanement risk. Enplanements have fallen 58% at IAH and 56% at HOU through July compared to last year, and enplanement recovery at IAH will trail national recovery rates due to the large exposure to international and business travel. Moody's also expects continued economic stress in Houston's sizable oil and gas economy, which will weigh on demand for air travel that will keep enplanements in fiscal 2021 between 20% and 45% of fiscal 2019 volumes.

Leverage ratios are likely to weaken, as HAS looks to rely more heavily on debt to finance the $1.3 billion international terminal replacement project at Bush-Intercontinental. HAS had previously planned to use some of its discretionary liquidity to fund the capital plan, but will now fund projects fully with debt, pay-go passenger facility charge collections and grants over the next couple of years.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock and oil price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Houston airport system. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the airport changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

The Aa3 rating on the bank bonds reflects the senior position in the waterfall the bonds would have in the event they are issued.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strong liquidity available to withstand a recovery that is slower than the system's expectations and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover enough over the next 24-26 months to maintain historic financial metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable and sustained increases in enplanements that drive increases in net revenues or a decrease in debt that results in consolidated debt service coverage above 2.0x

- Maintenance of liquidity at or near current levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in size of capital plan due to project additions or cost overruns

- Inability to recover debt-funded costs through airline rates and charges resulting in DSCRs on a consolidated basis below 1.3x

- Reduced internal liquidity below 365 days

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by net revenues of the airport system. The rate covenant requires that net revenues of the system be sufficient to fund the larger of: a) all amounts required to fill the senior and subordinate lien interest and sinking funds and the corresponding reserve funds, or b) 125% of senior lien bond debt service requirements and 110% of subordinate lien bond debt service requirement. The issuance of additional bonds requires compliance with a two-pronged test whereby 1.25x debt service coverage on senior lien and 1.10x on subordinate lien debt must be met 1) on a historical basis for 12 of the 18 most recent months; and 2) in the each of the three consecutive fiscal years beginning the earlier of a) the first fiscal year following the estimated date of completion and use of all revenue producing facilities to be financed with such series of Bonds, or b) the first fiscal year in which the city will have scheduled payments of interest or principal on the Bonds to be issued, per a consultant's report.

The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund sized at maximum annual debt service. The approximately $187 million subordinate lien reserve requirement is funded through sureties provided by National Public Finance Guarantee Corp ($102.9 million, Baa2 stable), Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. ($31.9 million, A2 stable), in addition to $68.9 million of cash and investments.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A Bonds will refund outstanding commercial paper notes, the Series 2020B bonds will refund subordinate lien variable rate demand bonds (Series 2010) and the Series 2020C will refund outstanding subordinate lien Bonds.

PROFILE

The HAS owns and operates three airports. The largest, IAH is classified by the FAA as a large hub, and consists of five terminals, 128 gates, five runways, parking for 24,000 automobiles, FIS facility, and a hotel. IAH additionally has a consolidated rental car facility, though revenues from that facility are pledged under a separate lien. HOU, a medium hub, consists of one terminal with 30 gates, 4 runways, FIS facility, rental car facilities, and 6,500 parking spots.

HAS also owns Ellington Airport, a general aviation airport, 15 miles east of downtown Houston.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Earl Heffintrayer

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

