Moody's assigns A1 to Huntsville Health Care Authority's (AL) Ser. 2020B1; outlook stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Huntsville Health Care Authority's (AL) $250 million Health Care Authority of the City of Huntsville, Series 2020B1 Bonds. Bonds are expected to mature in 2050. At this time we are affirming our P-1 on Huntsville's Commercial Paper. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Assignment of the A1 rating reflects Huntsville's strong market position as the largest and only provider of high acuity services across northern Alabama, its location in an area with good prospects for long term growth supported by new private and public sector jobs, and expectations of stable operating performance. Although the current offering increases Huntsville's leverage by a material 84%, the organization is not overly leveraged; moreover bond proceeds will reimburse for prior capital spend and therefore immediately go on the balance sheet as unrestricted cash, bolstering the organization's liquidity metrics. Longer term, a key challenge will be maintaining adequate reimbursement in a state dominated by one commercial payor.
The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in short-term volume and revenue losses. Huntsville succeeded in posting good results in 2020 despite challenges due to the organization's proactive response and relief funding from the CARES Act. Nevertheless, there remains a high degree of uncertainty around the potential longer-term impact of COVID-19, and its impact on the economy.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Huntsville will generate stable cash flow margins in fiscal 2021 as patient volume increases from the lows experienced over the summer, and that construction of the new patient tower will proceed on time and budget.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement in cash flow margin
- Maintenance of very strong liquidity metrics
- Short term rating: not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Inability to sustain current levels of operating performance
- Additional debt absent commensurate growth in cash flow
- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity
- Large and dilutive acquisitions
- Short-term rating: downgrade of Huntsville's long term rating, or decrease in daily liquidity
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are secured by Pledged Revenues. There is a 1.1x debt service test (measured annually). Failure to achieve debt service coverage of 1.0x for two consecutive years is an event of default; failure to achieve coverage of 1.1x results in a consultant call in. The coverage test is based on maximum annual debt service, not current annual debt service. There is no mortgage.
Concurrent with the Series 2020 offering, Huntsville has made several changes to the MTI that will likely take effect at closing, but may not go into effect until December 2020 and which purchasers of the Series 2020 bonds consent to. A material change is changing the event of default for debt service coverage below 1.0x to requiring two consecutive years of coverage below 1.0x and removal of the days cash on hand test. The new MTI also expands the obligated group to include four new system hospitals (Morgan, Shoals, Limestone, and Marshall). Calculations for covenant compliance will be based on consolidated financial statements of Huntsville Health Care Authority and include non-obligated subsidiaries.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to reimburse Huntsville for about $127 million of prior capital spend, fund completion of the new tower and other capital projects, and pay the costs of issuance.
PROFILE
Huntsville Health Care Authority owns, operates, and manages eleven hospitals in and around Madison County. Owned hospitals include: Huntsville Hospital, a tertiary, regional referral center for north Alabama and south central Tennessee located in Huntsville, AL and Madison Hospital, opened February 2012 in the City of Madison. Hospitals managed through a long-term lease include: Decatur Morgan Hospital effective in 2012; Helen Keller and Red Bay Hospitals, effective January 1, 2015; Athens-Limestone County Hospital effective January 1, 2016; and Marshall Medical Centers effective October 1, 2018. Prior to this effective date, Athens-Limestone County Hospital was managed through a management agreement and included in consolidated statements.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long term rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632 . The principal methodology used in the short term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
