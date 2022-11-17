Moody's assigns A1 to Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank's (IN) Series 2022G-1, 2, & 3; outlook stable

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a rating of A1 to the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank ("Bond Bank"), IN's $188.2 million Series 2022G Bonds (Indianapolis Airport Authority Project), including $86.4 million Series 2022G-1 Bonds (Non-AMT), $76.4 million Series 2022G-2 Bonds (AMT), and $25.4 million Series 2022G-3 Bonds (Taxable). Moody's maintains an A1 rating on all of the outstanding Bond Bank revenue bonds backed by parity obligations of the Indianapolis Airport Authority totaling $904.7 million as of December 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation of adequate coverage metrics after the proposed issuance of the Series 2022G bonds, with Debt Service Coverage Ratio as calculated by Moody's between 1.2 and 1.3 times for the next five years. Moody's expectations incorporate that the Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) is currently executing an ambitious five-year capital improvement plan for about $1 billion, which will be financed with incremental debt, unused federal grants and internal cash generation. Considering current and forecasted debt levels, IAA's rating is tempered by the elevated leverage with debt per O&D enplaned passenger above $200.

The rating considers IAA's reduced amount of variable rate bonds, which as of October 2022 accounts for approximately 10% of the total debt outstanding, down from 39% in 2018, though still exposes the authority to market-access/remarketing risk. The authority's debt structure is relatively more complex than the majority of Moody's-rated airports, but the debt program is carefully managed, material risks are hedged or largely mitigated. At the same time, the A1 rating acknowledges IAA's strong liquidity of around 986 days cash on hand as of year-end 2021 but expected to decrease to partially fund the capital plan.

The A1 rating acknowledges that Indianapolis International Airport's (IND) enplanement recovery is in line with the national domestic average, at 97% of 2019 levels as of September 2022. IND benefits from strong market fundamentals as the primary airport for commercial origin and destination (O&D) air travel in the economically robust and diverse Indianapolis metropolitan area. The A1 rating also considers IND's diversified passenger air carrier base and a sizeable air cargo operation given IND's position as FedEx's second largest hub worldwide.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation of steady credit metrics, manageable debt levels and a prudent execution of the capital improvement plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Debt per O&D enplaned passenger below $150

-Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) above 1.5x based on Moody's net revenue coverage calculation

-Maintenance of liquidity above 600 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained decrease in enplanements and cargo tons or cost overruns related to the capital plan

-Debt per O&D enplaned passenger above $300

-DSCR below 1.5x on a bond ordinance basis or 1.1x based on Moody's net revenue coverage calculation

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the authority's pledge of net revenues and a standard 3-prong debt service reserve (funded with issuance proceeds and a surety).

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022G Bond Bank Bonds will be issued by the Bond Bank to purchase the corresponding 2022B Authority Bonds. The 2022B Authority Bonds will be issued to: (i) finance certain capital projects at the Indianapolis International Airport such as the expansion of the parking garage, expansion of the terminal aircraft RON parking, completion of the airfield maintenance and snow removal equipment facility, improvement of the 5R-23L south runway, and rehabilitation of the public parking lots, (ii) fund the Reserve Account, (iii) fund capitalized interest on the Series 2022G Bond Bank Bonds, and (iv) pay costs of issuance related to the 2022B Authority Bonds and the Series 2022G Bond Bank Bonds.

PROFILE

Established in 1962 by the Indiana General Assembly, the Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) is a municipal corporation responsible for developing, operating and managing six aviation facilities in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. IAA owns and operates five general aviation airports and the Indianapolis International Airport (IND), a commercial service medium hub airport and the principal revenue generating property of IAA.

IND is located 16 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis. The airport has two primary parallel runways of 11,200 feet and 10,000 feet in length. The terminal building consists of two concourses, A and B, which have 20 and 19 gates, respectively, and concourse A has a dedicated FIS facility. IND has a total of 14,500 public parking spaces spread across a four-level parking deck and two surface lots. The airport is served by ten rental car brands. The airport owns a substantial amount of land - 6,500 acres in total, 5,100 of which are inside the fence - which provides ample capacity for expansion. Most relevant from an expansion perspective is that IAA has the necessary land to construct a third parallel runway south of I-70.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

