Moody's assigns A1 to K-State Athletics, Inc.'s (KS) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to K-State Athletics, Inc., KS' (KSA) proposed approximately $45 million of Athletic Facilities Revenue Bonds (K-State Athletics, Incorporated Project) Series 2023C. The bonds, to be issued through the Kansas Development Finance Authority, have a scheduled final maturity in 2043. Moody's has also affirmed other outstanding A1 revenue bonds. The outlook is stable. KSA has total pro forma debt of about $123 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of K-State Athletics' A1 ratings reflect its close strategic, financial and governance ties to Aa3-rated Kansas State University (KSU) along with its strong donor support and sound financial management. It serves an important role as the long-standing operator of the Big-12 intercollegiate athletics program for Kansas State University. Disciplined budget management coupled with a favorable revenue growth outlook bolstered by growing conference revenue, strong athletic attendance, and favorable philanthropy will continue to support sound operating results. Sustaining favorable donor support will remain instrumental in completing the new facilities under the master plan and supporting operations. While pro forma financial leverage is very high, KSA has no additional borrowing plans beyond the Series 2023C issuance and will retire a significant amount of debt over the next two years through scheduled amortization and the pay down of about two-thirds of the outstanding line of credit balance using donor pledge collections. Further, like other collegiate athletics programs, the evolving athletic environment that could drive expense pressures also introduces credit risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of sound operating performance and continuing strong philanthropy to support operations and capital needs. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations of no additional borrowing plans and a steady reduction in leverage as pledged receipts convert to cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Outsized growth in flexible reserves while sustaining strong operating results, leading to significantly improved coverage of debt and operations

- Upgrade to Kansas State University's issuer rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to steadily improve financial leverage or inability to sustain strong donor support to facilitate capital investment

- Erosion in operating performance, driven by a softening in earned revenue or philanthropy - Inability to restore a stronger liquidity profile beyond fiscal 2023 as capital financing strategies are completed - Disruption of relationship between KSA and the university or a downturn in KSU's credit quality

LEGAL SECURITY

All revenue bonds are general obligations of K-State Athletics with a lien on unrestricted gross revenues of the Athletic Corporation and investments on the bond reserve account. KSA maintains a debt service reserve fund as required under the indenture. The pro forma balance of the debt service reserve fund will be about $12.6 million. It is also bound by a sum sufficient rate covenant, which is tested at the end of the fiscal year.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proposed Series 2023C fixed-rate bonds will be used to finance a portion of the costs of various athletic facilities and retire the outstanding $10 million balance of a line of credit. The bonds will be structured as interest-only through fiscal 2033. KSA is scheduled to retire $2.7 million of Series 2023C principal in fiscal 2034, with rising debt pay down thereafter until the final $6.8 million payment at the final maturity in fiscal 2044. This structure is intended to provide relatively level annual debt service payments on revenue bonds.

PROFILE

K-State Athletics, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that serves as the sole provider of intercollegiate athletics at Kansas State University. Originally incorporated in 1933, KSA is a blended component unit of the university and has agreed to operate as a department of the university and be subject to the regulations and administrative policies of the university.

Under an annually renewable agreement, KSA is responsible for the operation of the varsity intercollegiate athletic program in facilities owned or controlled by the university. While the agreement can be terminated with a year's notice by either side, a clause prohibits termination for any reason while the rated athletic facilities revenue bonds are outstanding, absent written consent from the authority and trustee, and confirmation that the rating will not be adversely affected.

An additional clause that limits the university from conducting a men's intercollegiate basketball or football game within 50 miles of the university's campus in the case of an uncured default on bonds provides a strong incentive for the university to ensure the continued success of the athletic corporation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

