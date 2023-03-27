Moody's assigns A1 to KOMIR's MTN drawdown

Hong Kong, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the proposed senior unsecured USD notes to be issued by Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation (KOMIR, A1 stable).

The notes will be issued under KOMIR's $5 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program, which is rated (P)A1.

The outlook on KOMIR is stable.

KOMIR plans to use the proceeds mainly for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of maturing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The A1 rating primarily reflects our assessment of the very high likelihood of KOMIR receiving extraordinary support from the Government of Korea," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Government support is the predominant rating driver for KOMIR, under Moody's Joint Default Analysis for government-related issuers (GRIs). This view is based on the Korean government's very high willingness and strong ability to provide support to KOMIR.

The government's very high willingness to support KOMIR reflects the company's 100% government ownership, its distinct policy mandates and the high level of government supervision, as well as the government's low tolerance for reputational and contagion risks that could result from a default at KOMIR.

The government's strong ability to provide support to KOMIR is indicated by the sovereign's ample financial reserves, as reflected in its Aa2 rating.

This support assumption also factors in the government's long record of adopting measures to prevent GRIs from defaulting, as well as maintaining transparent and predictable policies.

That said, Moody's views KOMIR's policy roles and strategic importance to the government as not as strong when compared with Aa2-rated GRIs in Korea. This results in the two-notch rating differential between KOMIR and these GRIs.

Moody's assessment of KOMIR's very high dependence on the government considers that the company's credit quality is linked to that of the government, given close operational and financial linkages between the two entities.

KOMIR's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of b3 mainly reflects the company's low-quality mining portfolio and very weak financial profile, as highlighted by its negative equity base. The company's strong access to debt markets partly offsets these weaknesses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook on KOMIR is in line with the stable outlook on Korea's sovereign rating and reflects Moody's expectation that the company's policy roles and operational linkage with the government will remain intact.

An upgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could trigger an upgrade of KOMIR's ratings. In addition, a meaningful strengthening in KOMIR's policy roles and/or significant tangible support from the government could put upward pressure on the ratings.

A downgrade of Korea's sovereign rating could result in a downgrade of KOMIR's ratings. Moody's will also review the ratings in the event of significant adverse changes in KOMIR's relationship with the government and its policy roles.

The methodologies used in this rating were Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation, which is fully directly and indirectly owned by the Korean government, carries out mine reclamation and environmental restoration projects, and implements national mineral-resources-related policies to ensure the country's stable procurement of these resources.

