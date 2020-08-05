Moody's assigns A1 to Kentucky's Justice Center Project lease bonds Series 2020 for Pike County; outlook stable

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Commonwealth of Kentucky's $12.2 million Taxable Mortgage Revenue Refunding Bonds (Justice Center Project), Series 2020, to be issued through the Pike County Public Properties Corporation, KY. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating is based on the credit quality of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable), which will provide lease payments, subject to biennial appropriation, to cover debt service on the bonds. The rating on these bonds is one notch lower than the commonwealth's issuer rating, reflecting a legal structure that provides funds to pay debt service subject to biennial appropriation by the commonwealth legislature and the essentiality of the justice center.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Kentucky changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that of the commonwealth. The commonwealth's stable outlook reflects sufficient tools to manage an economic downturn, including satisfactory liquidity and a recent history of maintaining balanced operations. These two items are key as Kentucky balances elevated long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant increase in pension funding levels and/or reduction in fixed costs

- Commitment to balanced operations and growing rainy day reserves

- Economic out performance relative to the rest of the nation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Increasing adjusted net pension liabilities and/or annual fixed costs

- Deficit spending due to revenue underperformance and/or increased spending

- Economic deterioration relative to rest of the US

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by rental payments subject to biennial appropriation by the state legislature. Under a lease between Kentucky's Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) and Pike County, which assigns the lease payment to its Public Properties Corporation, the AOC is to make rental payments equal to debt service. These rental payments are assigned to the bond trustee. The trustee for the bonds additionally has a mortgage lien on the property, and could in theory foreclose on the facility in the event of a default on or nonrenewal of the lease.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to advance refund Pike County Public Properties Corporation, KY's First Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2010 for expected net present value savings.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a population of nearly 4.5 million, ranking 26th nationally. Nominal gross state product is $214.7 billion with economic activity concentrated in manufacturing, financial services and education/health care. Weak income and demographic profiles are a perennial credit issue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Genevieve Nolan

Lead Analyst

State Ratings

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Emily Raimes

Additional Contact

State Ratings

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

