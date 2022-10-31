Moody's assigns A1 to Laredo International Toll Bridge System, TX's Revenue Bonds, Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A1 rating to the Laredo International Toll Bridge System, TX's senior lien $6.705 million International Toll Bridge System Revenue Bonds, Series 2022. The bridge system's outstanding senior lien revenue bonds, also rated A1, together with the Series 2022 bonds, will total $19.1 million post-sale. We also maintain the A2 rating on the system's $9.1 million subordinate lien revenue bonds. The bridge system has another $4.3 million of debt on the junior lien consisting of a loan issued through the Texas Department of Transportation State Infrastructure Bank Program. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 senior and A2 subordinate ratings reflect the established, multi-asset four-bridge system that provides a crucial international commerce link between Mexico and the US. The ratings also consider Laredo's strong market position as the third busiest port by trade and number one busiest inland port in the United States, supported by its geographic advantage with a central location at the nexus of a vast supply chain network and convenient access to major highways and interstates for the efficient movement of goods. The ratings are also supported by the system consistently generating strong cash flow and robust coverage by net revenues after transfers to the city's general fund. Fiscal 2022 was a record-breaking year for toll revenue growth, increasing to about $76 million, up 15% from last year and 7% from the pre-pandemic fiscal 2019 collections.

The bridge system's $31 million 2023-2027 capital improvement plan is manageable and emphasizes the important World Trade Bridge expansion that will add an eight-lane adjacent bridge span and another two-lane bridge span adjacent and parallel to the existing bridge, adding 10 new lanes to the existing eight-lane bridge. The expansion will decrease crossing time from congestion and bottlenecks, and will improve overall throughput.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that crossings will continue to generate strong cash flows to support ongoing capital projects and maintain net revenue debt service coverage ratios of at least 2.5x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant industry expansion and diversification of commodities and goods moving through the port of entry as well as population growth and strengthened socioeconomics in the Laredo region both north and south of the border

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Major federal policy changes, whether by the United States or the Government of Mexico, that causes significant long term reduction in traffic and toll revenue

- Increasing transfers to the city's general fund that causes a depletion of unrestricted liquidity or underfunding of needed capital investment in the system

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a net revenue pledge of toll revenues. The senior bonds have a 1.4x rate covenant and 1.4x additional bonds test. The subordinate lien bonds have a 1.0x rate covenant and 1.1x additional bonds test.

The debt service reserve fund for the senior bonds is cash funded at average annual senior lien debt service and there is a contingency reserve requirement of $500,000. The subordinate bonds have no debt service reserve fund. The system has an open loop flow of funds and by resolution transfers 50% of annual toll receipts to the city on a monthly basis, though transfers are legally subordinate to debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Bonds will be used to (1) acquire, improve, and equip the City's International Toll Bridge System; and (2) pay costs related to the issuance of the bonds.

PROFILE

The City of Laredo is a political subdivision and a municipal corporation of the State of Texas. The Laredo International Toll Bridge System is an enterprise of the city, and system rates are set by the city council to provide for the maintenance and operation costs, capital needs and pay the debts of the system. The system presently consists of 4 bridges and has 25 toll lanes, all of which are equipped for a toll collection process which counts truck axles and charges accordingly.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

