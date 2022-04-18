Moody's assigns A1 to Legacy Health's (OR) 2022 Series A-C revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to Legacy Health, OR's proposed Revenue Bonds (Legacy Health Project), $99 million 2022 Series A (Tax-Exempt), $101 million 2022 Series B (Federally Taxable), and $86 million 2022 Series C (Tax-Exempt), to be issued by the Oregon Facilities Authority. At this time we are also affirming the A1 ratings on Legacy's outstanding rated bonds. Inclusive of this issuance, Legacy will have a total of $840 million of debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating reflects the expectation that operating performance will improve materially over the next two years, and that current balance sheet measures will be maintained despite high levels of capital spending. Other factors supporting the A1 include: the leading market position in the Portland, Oregon metropolitan region; good organizational size and footprint; a strong network of clinics and relationships; and good long-term revenue growth. Ongoing challenges include: currently low profitability, driven by elevated labor costs and high employee vacancies; an elevated rate of capital spending over the next several years including for a major project at the flagship facility; ongoing competition from Providence St. Joseph Health, Kaiser Permanente, and Oregon Health & Science University; a change in the contract with Kaiser which is expected to reduce volumes at Legacy's Salmon Creek Hospital; ongoing loses from the mental health joint venture which Legacy leads (Unity Center for Behavioral Health); and the absence of a safety net provider in the Portland market.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that operating results will materially improve over the next two years, that unrestricted cash and investments will retain much of the growth that has been achieved since fiscal 2020, and that debt measures will remain consistent with the rating category. Inability to achieve meaningful progress towards much stronger margins could result in rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significantly improved liquidity, debt, and operating measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to improve and maintain operating performance

- Decline in liquidity beyond expectations- Material increase in debt resulting in debt measures that are not consistent with the rating category

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are a joint and several obligation of the Obligated Group (OG). The OG consists of Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Health Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Hospital, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek, and Silverton Health (which will join the OG as part of the Series 2022 financing) The Credit Group, which includes the obligated group plus all of the hospital foundations, represents 99% of the system's total revenues, and 99% of the system's assets. Bonds are secured by a pledge of unrestricted receivables.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds (together with bond premium) will provide approximately $100 million of new money for projects, pre-fund the take out of a $100 million US Bank Term Loan, and refund the $100 million Series 2008 LOC-backed Variable Rate Demand Bonds.

PROFILE

Legacy is a 8-hospital regional health care system headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Legacy employs approximately 480 physicians, and operates numerous out-patient facilities. In fiscal 2021 (ended March 31), Legacy generated over $2.2 billion in revenues. Legacy's clinical operations include Level 1 Trauma, bone-marrow and solid organ transplantation, the state's only Burn Center, and a full service children's hospital, including a level III NICU.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

