Moody's assigns A1 to Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority's (ME) Series 2022A; outlook stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to the Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority's (MHHEFA) proposed Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A with an approximate par value of $43.9 million. Simultaneously, Moody's affirms the A1 on all outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable. MHHEFA will have approximately $597 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 reflects the moral obligation pledge of the State of Maine to replenish reserve fund draws and our view that this rating is higher than the pool program rating. The pool program rating reflects the relatively weak credit quality of the pool participants, high degree of concentration within the top five borrowers and low default tolerance. These challenges are offset by strong management and governance and a favorably-structured debt portfolio.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on the State of Maine's long-term obligation rating. Maine's stable outlook is based on a strong financial position and adherence to governance best practices that will enable the state to maintain budgetary balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of the state's general obligation rating

- Material improvement in the credit strength and loan diversity of the underlying pool of borrowers

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of the state's general obligation rating

- Change in the presumed strength of the state's moral obligation pledge

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are secured by several, not joint, obligations of each loan participant pursuant to individual loan agreements and a reserve fund, which holds a moral obligation of the state to replenish any deficiency in those reserves. Each participant in a particular bond series enters into a loan agreement to repay their portion of the annual debt service obligation and share in funding the debt service reserve fund. In addition to the security of the Reserve Fund pursuant to the Reserve Fund Resolution, individual bond series are typically secured by mortgages and gross revenues of the participants in that series.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022A Bonds will be loaned by the Authority to Northern Maine Medical Center, Penobscot Community Health Center and Birch Bay Retirement Village. The proceeds will be used to finance and refinance the cost of acquisitions, construction, and other capital projects.

PROFILE

The Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority ("MHHEFA") provides eligible non-profit colleges, universities and licensed healthcare facilities access to capital markets by issuing low cost, tax-exempt and taxable bonds and lending the proceeds to finance or refinance the acquisition, construction, and renovation of facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. The additional methodologies used in these ratings were Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632, Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002, and US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

