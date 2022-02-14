Moody's assigns A1 to Maryland Stadium Authority's Built to Learn revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to approximately $391.87 million of Maryland Stadium Authority's Built to Learn Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A. The bonds are expected to price the week of February 27. Moody's maintains the A1 rating on Built to Learn parity debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the Maryland Stadium Authority's Built to Learn revenue bonds incorporates the economic strength of the state, the leverage limitation inherent in a cap on program debt issuance and debt service and ample coverage from a larger pool of revenue of the allocation to the program's financing fund. These strengths are somewhat balanced by the generally discretionary, economically sensitive and narrow nature of gaming revenues, most recently reflected in a very sharp revenue decline during the coronavirus pandemic. The rating also incorporates the state's constitutional dedication of gaming revenues to education purposes that is nonetheless subject to appropriation and potential reductions by the state's Board of Public Works.

RATING OUTLOOK

The credit outlook for the Built to Learn bonds is stable, based on our expectation that gaming revenue will be stable over the next several years and that the state will continue to actively manage casinos to maximize revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Stronger legal protections that prevent reductions in appropriations to the authority's Supplemental Public School Construction Financing Fund

- Significant and sustained growth in pledged revenue

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Significant and sustained decrease in gaming activity in the state of Maryland

- Reduction in appropriation to the authority's Supplemental Public School Construction Financing Fund

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service for the Built to Learn revenue bonds is payable from net gaming (table games and video lottery terminal) proceeds, after prizes and operating costs, which have been deposited by the state comptroller into the Maryland Stadium Authority's Supplemental Public School Construction Financing Fund from the constitutionally-protected Education Trust Fund (ETF). The transfers will take place, subject to appropriation and on a semiannual basis, in the amounts of at least $60 million in 2023 and $125 million in each year thereafter. Of the $125 million in annual deposits, $25 million are intended to fund P3 school construction projects in Prince George's County, provided the county meets certain requirements. Unused monies from the Financing Fund will flow to a Facilities Fund and balances, if any, in the Facilities Fund are available to pay debt service on the bonds if needed. The ETF was established to capture constitutionally dedicated gaming and video lottery terminal (VLT) revenue for the purposes of providing supplemental funding for K-12 education in the state.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022A Bonds will be used to finance the costs of constructing, renovating, rehabilitating, acquiring and equipping certain public school facilities. A portion will also provide for capitalized interest.

PROFILE

The Maryland Stadium Authority is an instrumentality of the State of Maryland. The authority was created in 1986 to finance and direct the acquisition and construction of professional sports facilities in Maryland. Its responsibilities have expanded to include oversight of convention and conference centers and the Baltimore City Public Schools Construction and Revitalization Program, among other projects.

Maryland is located on the East Coast of the United States and has 3,190 miles of shoreline, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Its population of 6.2 million people places it 19th among the 50 states. Its state gross domestic product is 15th largest. The state has above-average wealth, with per capita personal income equal to 112.2% of the US level in 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

