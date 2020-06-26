Moody's assigns A1 to Memorial Hermann Health System's (TX) Ser. 2020 & VMIG 1 to Ser. 2020C-1; stable outlook

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service assigned A1 ratings to Memorial Hermann Health System's (TX) (MHHS) proposed Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds (Memorial Hermann Health System) as follows: Series 2020A ($46.9 million), Series 2020B ($79.2 million), Subseries 2020C-1 ($35.7 million), Subseries 2020C-2 ($35.7 million), Subseries 2020C-3 ($71.3 million) and Taxable Series 2020D ($80 million). Moody's assigned a VMIG 1 rating to the Subseries 2020C-1, which are expected to have a mandatory tender in 2022. The Subseries 2020C-2 and 2020C-3 are expected to have mandatory tenders in 2024 and 2026, respectively. The outlook is stable. All bonds will be issued through the Harris County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation. Moody's affirmed the A1 on outstanding bonds, affecting approximately $1.6 billion of debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating is based on our view that MHHS's leading market position and expansion strategies will support a return to strong operating cashflow margins following projected moderate performance in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 from COVID-19, a social risk under Moody's ESG classification. Extensive ongoing cost reductions and population growth, which drove strong pre-COVID margins, will help offset likely increases in Medicaid and self-pay amid an economic recession. Liquidity will remain adequate and in line with pre-COVID levels, assuming an eventual full repayment of bank lines and Medicare advances. Operating and balance sheet leverage will likely continue to be unfavorable to the rating category especially when considering relatively high operating leases. Although MHHS has an experienced management team, turnover of senior leaders over the last several years including the imminent departure of the CFO without a permanent replacement, will increase governance risk.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID, which has significantly reduced revenue from elective services. While recovery had begun, the recent surge in COVID cases will create significant uncertainty regarding the recovery trajectory and could prolong a return to historical margins. The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

The VMIG 1 rating on the Series 2020C-1 put bonds are based on the system's strong liquidity and adequate amount of time to plan for paying unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that margins will eventually return to close to pre-COVID levels, driven by volume growth from strategic investments and continued cost reductions. Liquidity will decline from temporarily high levels, but remain around pre-COVID levels after full bank line and Medicare advance repayments. The outlook assumes half of outstanding bank lines will be repaid by the end of June. The system may periodically repay and borrow under its lines, but our assumption is that the average outstanding amount under bank lines over the long term will not be material.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Deleveraging with improvement in balance sheet (cash-to-debt) and operating leverage (debt-to-cashflow) metrics in line with a higher rating

-Increase in absolute and relative liquidity (days cash on hand)

-Sustained operating cashflow margins achieved in fiscal 2019

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sizable increase in leverage and weakening of debt measures

-Notable decline in liquidity below pre-COVID levels

-Large reduction in supplemental funding, lowering operating margins

-Materially dilutive acquisition

-Prolonged operating disruption or recovery from COVID or protracted and severe downturn in the economy

-For the short-term rating, downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of accounts receivables and receipts, as defined in the bond documents, of the obligated group. The obligated group includes most of MHHS's controlled affiliates, except the healthcare plan and captive liability insurance company. For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, the obligated group accounted for 98.3% of the consolidated assets and 96.7% of the consolidated revenues of MHHS and its consolidated affiliates. In conjunction with the Series 2019 issuance, MHHS adopted certain amendments to the MTI contained in a First Supplement to Second Amended and Restated Master Indenture of Trust and Security Agreement ("First Supplement"), dated as of November 1, 2019. Among other changes, the First Supplement broadened allowances for additional debt. It also changed the debt service coverage covenant definition (to a historical measure) and requirement to 1.1 times, which requires a consultant call-in but is not an event of default if breached. An event of default occurs if the ratio is under 1.0 times for two consecutive years. The definition Available Revenues used for the debt service coverage covenant allows a three-year average of realized investment gains or losses. The First Supplement allows a substitution of notes provision subject to certain rating or other tests.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to refinance certain outstanding bonds.

PROFILE

MHHS operates 15 hospitals, including Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, the primary teaching hospital for The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and a large ambulatory care network. The system is aligned with a large network of physicians through Memorial Hermann Physician Network, which provides management services to over 5,125 independent and employed physicians.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146782. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

