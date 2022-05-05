Moody's assigns A1 to Memorial Hermann Health System's (TX) Ser. 2022A,B,C; outlook positive

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to Memorial Hermann Health System, TX's (MHHS) proposed Hospital Revenue Bonds (Memorial Hermann Health System), Series 2022A (Fixed Rate)($170 million), Series 2022B (Fixed Rate Put)($55 million), and Series 2022C (FRNs)($52 million). The outlook is positive. The bonds will be issued through the Harris County Cultural Education Facilities Finance Corporation, TX. The Series 2022B and 2022C bonds are expected to have put or mandatory tender dates in 4-7 years. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the A1 and A1/VMIG 1 ratings on outstanding bonds. The system will have approximately $2.3 billion in debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 rating reflects the expected continuation of consistently strong margins and maintenance of recent and material growth in cash and investments, which will help sustain leverage metrics that are substantially better than pre-pandemic levels. MHHS's leading market position as a large $7 billion organization and ongoing expansion strategies in a growing region will drive further revenue growth and provide advantages in a heavily competitive market. Following unusually strong performance in fiscal 2021, the rating and outlook incorporate a likely decline in margins in fiscal 2022 because of elevated labor costs amid local and national competition for clinical and non-clinical staff. However, the recent 10-year restoration of the Medicaid supplemental payment program in Texas is positive for MHHS given its high reliance on these funds.

The VMIG 1 rating is based on the system's A1 long-term rating, strong liquidity and adequate amount of time to plan for paying unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects expectations that margins will likely decline in fiscal 2022 from an exceptionally high level in fiscal 2021 but will remain consistent with a strong pre-pandemic average of 9-10%. Days cash on hand will remain very good after repayment of Medicare advances and FICA as cashflow and the upcoming borrowing will fund an expected increase in capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in balance sheet (cash-to-debt) and operating leverage (debt-to-cashflow) metrics

- Continuation of strong operating cashflow margins in line with pre-pandemic average- Maintenance of recent increase in days cash on hand, excluding Medicare advances and FICA deferral

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sizable increase in leverage and weakening of debt measures

- Notable decline in days cash on hand, particularly in light of comparatively low monthly liquidity- Large reduction in supplemental funding, lowering operating margins- Materially dilutive acquisition

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds have a pledge of accounts receivables and receipts, as defined in the bond documents, of the obligated group. The obligated group includes most of MHHS's controlled affiliates, except the healthcare plan, captive liability insurance company, and other immaterial affiliates. Under the First Supplement to Second Amended and Restated Master Indenture of Trust and Security Agreement, dated as of November 1, 2019, once MHHS has received unanimous consent from the holders of all outstanding indebtedness secured by Master Indenture obligations, the Master Indenture will be amended to permit a substitution of notes subject to certain rating or other tests. The substitution could result in change to security, covenants and/or other provisions.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to pay or reimburse the system for capital projects and to refinance certain outstanding obligations.

PROFILE

MHHS operates 15 hospitals, including Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, the primary teaching hospital for The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and a large ambulatory care network. The system is aligned with a large network of physicians through Memorial Hermann Physician Network, which provides management services to over 5,365 independent and employed physicians.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

