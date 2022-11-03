Moody's assigns A1 to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, TN's Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A&B and affirms outstanding ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, TN's (MNAA) senior lien $114.2 million Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT) and $547.4 million Airport Improvement Revenue Bonds, Series 2022B (AMT). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 rating on MNAA's $196.2 million of outstanding senior lien revenue bonds and affirmed the A2 rating on $919.6 million of subordinate lien revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's ("MNAA" or "the Authority") A1 senior and A2 subordinate lien revenue bond ratings reflects the strong demand for commercial air service at Nashville International Airport ("BNA or "the airport") owing to a dynamic economy benefitting from a low cost environment, highly educated workforce, tourism attractions, and a growing population that skews younger. These factors, along with BNA's role as a key focus city in the Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 stable) network, supported a pandemic recovery that ranks among the fastest in the country. The ratings are further supported by BNA's strong market position within a large catchment area with very limited competition and a superior service offering compared to the nearest airports.

The rating affirmation also considers the very large capital program as the Authority builds to keep up with air service growth, resulting in significant additional leverage. At the same time, we expect MNAA will maintain cost per enplanement in line with other large and high growth airports, healthy senior and total debt service coverage ratios, and ample liquidity over the construction period. After the current transaction adds about $661.6 million of new debt, MNAA's long-term capital planning forecast through 2031 currently anticipates another $1.9 million of total senior debt issued in installments in 2024 and 2026. Most of the projects in the $1.5 billion BNA Vision capital program will be completed in calendar year 2023. Thus far, the program has been managed very well. Projects outlined in the next capital program, New Horizon, and other ongoing capital projects will total about $1.9 billion.

The A1 senior rating reflects very strong Moody's net revenue senior debt service coverage ratios throughout construction that are projected to eventually stabilize around 1.45x by the end of the long-range forecast through 2031. The A2 subordinate lien bonds reflect the subordinate pledge and narrower total coverage ratios that will also narrow to around 1.25x near the end of the forecast period.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on our expectation of continued strong demand recovery and substantial remaining unused federal coronavirus relief grants that will support the airport's ability to maintain solid financial metrics while managing airline costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant construction progress on the BNA Vision and New Horizon programs

- Projected sustained DSCR by net revenues above 2.0x on a consolidated basis after project debt begins amortizing and liquidity above 600 days cash on hand

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained DSCR by net revenues below 1.1x on a consolidated basis

- Liquidity below 300 days cash on hand

- Cost overruns of the capital improvement program that results in increased leverage above $400 debt per O&D enplanement

LEGAL SECURITY

Senior and subordinate lien bonds are secured by a senior and subordinate pledge of net airport system revenues, respectively. The master senior resolution has been updated to allow for a common bond reserve fund for senior bonds issued on different dates. The senior and subordinate debt service reserve fund requirements are sized at the lesser of the standard 3-prong test. The senior bonds are protected by a rate covenant by which the airport must set rates and charges that will produce airport revenues after operating expenses at least equal to 125% of that fiscal year's senior debt service and 110% of all revenue bond debt service, both of which include rolling coverage. The additional bonds test requires that either a designated financial officer certify that in the previous fiscal year's audit, net revenues were at least 100% of the average debt service on all outstanding bonds proposed including amount required in the debt service reserve funds or an airport consultant verify that three years after the capital projects are in expected to be in operation, the projected senior debt service coverage will not be below 1.25x and total debt service coverage below 1.10x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 Senior Bonds are being issued for the purposes of providing funds to: (a) pay and/or reimburse the Authority for a portion of the costs of certain elements of the Authority capital program (b) pay all or a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Note Purchase Agreement; (c) fund capitalized interest on the Series 2022 Senior Bonds; (d) fund a deposit to the Airport Improvement Bond Reserve Fund to meet the Airport Improvement Bond Reserve Fund Requirement; and (e) pay certain costs of issuance related to the Series 2022 Senior Bonds.

PROFILE

Nashville International Airport (BNA), the primary source of revenues supporting the bonds, is a large hub O&D airport located six miles from downtown Nashville, TN and is owned and operated by the MNAA serving as the primary commercial airport for the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro, TN CSA. The 888,000 square foot terminal was originally built in 1987 and has 43 total gates, which is insufficient to meet future enplanement growth. Gates will be added in stages through 2030 over the course of the BNA Vision and New Horizon capital plans, ultimately increasing to 68 gates. The airfield's four runways provide adequate capacity to meet forecast needs. Additionally, on the 4,470 acre property are 14,000 available spaces for various modes of parking and four primary cargo facilities. The authority also operates John C. Tune Airport (JWN) as a general aviation reliever airport located five miles west of downtown Nashville.

