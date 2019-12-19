Moody's assigns A1 to Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (NY) Trans. Rev. Bonds, Ser. 2020A (TRB) and MIG1 to TRB Anticipation Notes, Ser. 2020A; outlook negative

New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (NY) $699 million Transportation Revenue Green Bonds, Subseries 2020A-1 (Climate Bond Certified) and $241 million Transportation Revenue Refunding Green Bonds, Subseries 2020A-2 (Climate Bond Certified)(Mandatory Tender Bonds). Moody's has also assigned MIG 1 ratings to MTA's $800 million Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2020A-1 and $700 million Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Subseries 2020A-2S. The bonds and notes may be split into additional subseries at the time of the sale, all of which will carry the A1 or MIG 1 rating. The outlook on MTA's long-term TRB bonds is negative.
Moody's also maintains an A1 rating on MTA's $75 million Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 that are being reoffered in a floating rate mode indexed to SIFMA. After the reoffering, the bonds will be named Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2012G-3 (SIFMA Floating Rating Tender Notes).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 is based on the MTA's essential service to a vast and economically robust service area, strong political and financial support from New York State (Aa1 stable) and New York City (Aa1 stable), and bondholder protection provided by strong governance and a gross pledge of the authority's diverse revenue sources. These strengths are balanced by MTA's narrow financial performance which will be challenging to resolve due to weak ridership trends, high leverage including growing market access risk related to short-term debt, large capital needs and growing public pressure to improve service and limit fare increases. In the longer term, MTA will also be challenged by social risks such as growing and relatively inflexible labor costs, and environmental risks (particularly from natural disasters), although the latter is partially mitigated by MTA's significant resiliency investments and the availability of private insurance and federal disaster recovery assistance. The A1 rating on MTA's TRBs is also a key rating consideration in the short-term MIG 1.
The MIG 1 rating reflects the expectation that MTA will have strong market access at BAN maturity given the MTA's satisfactory long-term credit quality (A1 negative; Transportation Revenue Bonds), strong BAN takeout management plans, and the MTA's status as a sophisticated, frequent issuer of bonds and notes. Moreover, in the unlikely event of a market dislocation that impedes timely long-term debt issuance, we believe sufficient liquidity will be available to redeem the BANs.
RATING OUTLOOK
The short-term BAN rating does not carry an outlook. The outlook for the A1 TRB rating is negative, based on lower-than-expected ridership and debt service coverage in 2018, reflecting rising competition that has decoupled ridership trends from economic growth. We expect that MTA's financial position will remain very narrow over the next 1 to 2 years as the state and city resolve operating and capital support for the system. While MTA's supporting governments identified significant transit capital funding in early 2019, it remains unclear if solutions will fully fund MTA's substantial capital needs, and projected operating budget gaps remain. Without a full budget solution, MTA could turn to additional fare increases or service cuts that would exacerbate negative ridership trends, and its financial position could decline further, resulting in increased leverage position and weakened credit quality.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Long-term TRB Rating:
- Significant improvement in debt service coverage by net revenues and stronger level of liquidity
- Reduced labor-related financial and operating constraints and related fixed costs
- Significant reduction in current and projected debt leverage
- Dedication of meaningful additional resources that support MTA's operating and capital needs
Short-term BAN rating: Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Long-term TRB Rating:
- Inability to structurally balance budgets and/or continued debt service coverage below a sum-sufficient level
- Evidence of heightened financial strain such as an increase in deferred maintenance and/or deferment of the Subway Action Plan and other agency plans
- Significant reduction in liquidity and budgetary reserves
- Greater than expected rise in leverage, including debt, pensions and OPEB, that is not balanced by improvements in asset quality, system performance and/or revenue growth
Short-term BAN rating:
- Significant decline in available liquidity or increasing liquidity constraints
- Evidence of reduced market access
- Sustained pattern of tight timing between takeout pricing and BAN maturity
- Downgrade of the long-term TRB rating below A2 stable
LEGAL SECURITY
TRB Security
The transportation revenue bonds (TRBs) are one of four primary credits that the MTA uses to finance its capital programs. The TRB bonds are special obligations of the MTA, payable on a gross basis from transit and commuter system revenues, certain state and local operating subsidies, dedicated taxes, and operating surpluses of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (TBTA) (Aa3/stable senior lien) after operating and maintenance requirements and debt service payments on the TBTA's own debt. TRB financed projects must be approved by the state's Capital Program Review Board (CPRB).
The TRB rate covenant requires sum sufficient coverage by fares and subsidies of debt service and O&M. Only board approval is required to raise fares for the rate covenant. Unlike most other rated transit systems, there is no debt service reserve fund and no explicit additional bonds test for the TRBs, although the balanced budget requirement and CPRB approval provide solid leverage controls. Pledged revenues flow to a trustee held account and are set-aside monthly for debt service before being released for operations. The BANs are payable from proceeds of previously-authorized TRB notes and/or long-term TRB bonds, and the interest portion is further secured by a subordinate pledge of the transportation revenue bond pledged revenues.
The Subseries 2020A-2 bonds are put bonds with an expected mandatory tender scheduled on May 15, 2024. If MTA is unable to remarket the bonds, the interest rate will increase to 9% until the bonds are successfully remarketed. In this scenario, we expect the bonds would be remarketed quickly, and the total increased interest cost would be marginal. The expected mandatory tender provisions are described in the marketing documents; draft legal documents have not yet been made available. We expect them, when published, to reflect provisions described in the marketing documents.
Moody's has determined that the remarketing of the Subseries 2012G-3 bonds, in and of itself and as of this time, will not have an adverse effect on the long term credit quality of the bonds, currently rated A1 with a negative outlook, and therefore will not result in reduction or withdrawal of Moody's ratings.
BAN Security
BANs are not secured by available cash and investments, however MTA could use these resources to redeem the notes in the unlikely event of a market dislocation that impedes timely long-term debt issuance to redeem the BANs. Based on cash and unrestricted investments available on August 31, 2019 and an available line of credit, MTA's available resources would provide ample 2.3x coverage of the Subseries 2020A-1 BANs maturing on February 1, 2023 plus other BANs and FRNs being remarketed in the two prior months. MTA's available resources would provide ample 4.5x coverage of the Subseries 2020A-2 BANs maturing on February 1, 2022 plus other BANs and FRNs being remarketed in the two prior months.
BAN credit quality would be negatively affected if MTA's liquidity levels decline dramatically over the next two years and/or additional market access-dependent debt is issued that matures in the two months prior to a BAN maturity.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will redeem the $750 million Series 2019A bond anticipation notes maturing on February 1, 2020 and refund the Subseries 2016C-2b bonds. BAN proceeds will finance various transit and commuter capital projects.
The reoffering will convert the Subseries 2012G-3 bonds from LIBOR-indexed floating rate notes to SIFMA-indexed floating rate notes. The notes will bear interest in the term rate mode at a variable rate based off the SIFMA rate plus a to-be-determined percentage. Interest will be payable on the first of every month, and the FRN rate will reset on Thursday of each week. The FRNs will then be subject to mandatory tender at the end of the initial term on February 1, 2025. There will be an optional tender 6 months in advance of the mandatory tender. In the event of a failed remarketing, the bonds will bear interest at the maximum rate of 9%. A failed remarketing is not an event of default in the general resolution for the TRBs.
PROFILE
The MTA is a public benefit corporation of New York State, created by the New York State legislature in 1965. The MTA's governing board is appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the state Senate. The MTA is responsible for developing and implementing a unified mass transportation policy for the Metropolitan Transportation District which includes New York City and the surrounding Duchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. In addition to these counties, MTA's service area also includes Fairfield and New Haven counties in CT. MTA operations are performed through nine different agencies, including the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, NY (Sr lien Aa3 stable). TBTA profits, after paying its own O&M and debt service, are transferred to MTA to subsidize transit, bus and commuter rail operations.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Mass Transit Enterprises Methodology published in December 2017. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was US Bond Anticipation Notes and Related Instruments Methodology published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of the methodologies.
