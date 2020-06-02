Moody's assigns A1 to Miami-Dade Co.'s (FL) Water and Sewer Rev. Sub. Lien WIFIA Loan, Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Miami-Dade County's, FL $235 million Water and Sewer Revenue Subordinate Lien WIFIA Loan, Series 2020. We currently maintain a Aa3 rating on the system's $2.9 billion in senior lien debt and an A1 rating on the system's outstanding subordinate debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 senior lien rating is based on a stable debt service coverage ratio, despite recent significant issuances of debt, along with adequate system supply and capacity and reserves. The rating also incorporates the system's substantial, although significantly reduced, $7.5 billion capital plan and future borrowing plans, driven in large part to comply with existing consent decrees with the US Environmental Protection Agency. The significant debt plans are counterweighted by the system's substantial customer base, low rates and good management.

The A1 subordinate lien rating is one notch below the senior lien rating and reflects the underlying credit quality.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Miami-Dade Co Water & Sewer Enterprise. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the enterprise changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook reflects the likelihood that the rating will remain stable in the near term. Management's commitment to incrementally increase existing low rates, compared to its peers, on its very large customer base will enable the system to maintain its debt service coverage levels and satisfactory financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-Materially improved debt service coverage

-Materially improved cash position

-Significantly reduced debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Significant declines in debt service coverage

-Increased debt burden in excess of what is already included in the capital plan

LEGAL SECURITY

The WIFIA loan is secured by a subordinate lien on net revenues of the enterprise. The senior lien bonds are payable from water and sewer revenues net of operations and maintenance.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used for expansion of the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant and additional wells at Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant and North District Wastewater Treatment Plant. The projects are part of Ocean Outfall requirements that aim to reduce outflow of wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean.

PROFILE

The Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department is a water and sewer utility that is the largest municipal water and sewer system in the state and among the largest in the nation. The system serves a very large percentage of the county's approximately 2.7 million residents in a 2,209 square mile area, through approximately 450,000 retail water and 366,000 retail sewer connections. The system also provides wholesale service to 15 water and 12 sewer (including Homestead Air Reserve Base) customers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

