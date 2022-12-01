Moody's assigns A1 to Michigan Technological University's revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Michigan Technological University's (MTU) proposed approximately $24.1 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2023A and $5.5 million of General Revenue Bonds, Series 2023B (Taxable). The Series 2023A Bonds are expected to have a final maturity in 2052, while the Series 2023B Bonds are expected to have a final maturity in 2032. As of June 30, 2022 the university had $86 million of total debt outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of the A1 issuer rating reflects the university's very good strategic positioning, supported by its reputation as an engineering-focused and applied sciences university with generally steady enrollment and good fundraising. The university benefits from a regional student reach, including some international exposure that helps mitigate challenging in-state demographics. MTU benefits from a growing research platform that, in addition to providing an important economic benefit, aids in the recruitment of students and faculty. It also adds diversity to the university's revenue base, which also includes support from the State of Michigan (Aa1 stable) and student charges.

Further incorporated into the rating is MTU's highly competitive student market, as evidenced by a rising tuition discount rate and modest net tuition revenue growth, although mostly outpacing in-state peers over the last decade. The number of high school graduates in the state will continue to decline further over the next decade. This will continue to constrain operating performance and cash flow for debt service obligations absent an ability to continue expanding its regional presence and gain in-state market share. Management continues to work on offering relevant and high demand programs and is currently working through a plan to address a deferred maintenance backlog. Part of this initiative includes the proposed bond offering and a 10-year program to renovate classroom space and address the rising age of plant. Wealth levels continue to rise and provide good coverage of a manageable pro forma debt burden, but liquidity continues to lag many of its in-state peers.

The assignment and maintenance of the A1 revenue bond rating reflects the credit characteristics associated with the issuer rating and the broad nature of the revenue pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that enrollment will remain relatively stable with at least modest gains in net tuition revenue and that fundraising will continue to provide good support for capital renewal. It also incorporates maintenance of liquidity and budget discipline as the university works through a thorough plan to address capital needs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in financial reserves, providing a stronger cushion relative to debt and operations

- Materially stronger debt service coverage from cash flow - Broader geographic reach to mitigate in-state demographic pressures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Evidence of student market deterioration through enrollment and net tuition revenue decline, or loss of pricing power

- Material weakening of leverage profile - Erosion of unrestricted liquidity in light of thin operating margins in prior years

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's revenue bonds, including the proposed Series 2023A and B bonds, are payable from a pledge of General Revenues, which include tuition, fees, grants, sales of educational services, investment income and revenue from the housing and auxiliary services. State appropriations, restricted gifts and grants and money held in escrow are excluded from pledged revenues. There is no debt service reserve fund. There is a rate covenant and an additional bonds test, which require pledged revenues to cover annual principal and interest payments on parity debt by at least 2x.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2023A and B bonds will be used for various capital projects and to pay for costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Michigan Technological University is a public research university located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The university, founded in 1885, enrolls nearly 7,000 FTE students and offers a highly STEM-oriented curriculum, with the majority of students enrolled in the university's College of Engineering.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

