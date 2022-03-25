Moody's assigns A1 to Montebello USD, CA's Series 2022A&B GOULT refunding bonds and assigns negative outlook

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Montebello Unified School District, CA's General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Federally Tax-Exempt) and General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Federally Taxable), expected to be issued in the amount of $11.6 million and $83.6 million, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a negative outlook. Moody's affirms A1 ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and an A2 issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Post-issuance, the district will have $213.3 million in total outstanding debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Montebello USD's A2 issuer rating reflects the current strength of the district's reserve and liquidity positions. Balance sheet strength will support the district's rating in the near term despite meaningful administrative and fiscal headwinds. Governance is a driver of the rating, and the district continues to be engaged with the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) advisors appointed by the Los Angeles County Office of Education to work towards addressing out-year deficit spending and filling vacancies of key managerial positions. Enrollment continues to decline sharply and resident incomes are below average despite stronger property wealth levels. The district's long-term liabilities are manageable.

The A1 rating on the school district's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than the district's issuer rating. The one notch distinction reflects California school district general obligation (GO) bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the challenge presented by ongoing enrollment declines, projected out-year operating deficits, and the pending outcomes of various legal proceedings. This recent and continued management weakness has necessitated the presence of FCMAT advisors appointed by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. Demonstration of improved administrative and financial stability and the effective resolution of the district's legal cases will be elemental in future evaluations of the rating and outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Stabilization of district enrollment

- Improved resident income metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to enact expenditure reductions to stabilize financial operations

- Worse than projected enrollment declines that further pressure financial performance

- Prolonged trend of administrative leadership vacancies, resulting in operational ineffectiveness

- Adverse impacts to fiscal position as a result of pending legal cases

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the district's general obligation debt is secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. Los Angeles county (Aa1 stable) rather than the district will levy, collect, and disburse the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the refunding bonds will refund multiple outstanding GO bonds for net present value savings with no extension of debt service.

PROFILE

Montebello Unified School District is a K-12 district that serves several cities in eastern Los Angeles County 10 miles from downtown City of Los Angeles (Aa2 stable). The district's boundaries encompass approximately 22 square miles and includes 18 elementary schools, six middle schools, and four high schools. Projected enrollment in fiscal 2022 is 21,773.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Helen Cregger

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

