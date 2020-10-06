Moody's assigns A1 to Monterey Salinas Transit District's (CA) TIFIA loan; outlook stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an initial A1 rating to the Monterey Salinas Transit District's (MST's) planned $8.449 million borrowing through the US Department of Transportation's Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act Program - 2020 TIFIA Loan. A stable outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on MST's TIFIA loan reflects strong coverage of debt service by pledged Local Transportation Fund (LTF) revenues, a long history of support for local transit by the State of California (Aa2 stable), local support for transit demonstrated by voter approval of two sales tax measures for transit/transportation purposes, and a history of ample liquidity. These strengths are offset by the small size of the tax base and economy, which is concentrated in agriculture and tourism. Average governance fundamentals, based on our mass transit peer group, are a key driver of the rating assignment.

Like all US transit systems, MST has experienced a significant decline in sales tax revenues including pledged LTF revenues, and larger drop in ridership and farebox revenues, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating is based on the district's long-term credit fundamentals which we expect to be restored following containment of the pandemic and recovery of the regional economy. We view federal and other assistance as sufficient to sustain the district's liquidity for the length of the current crisis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook on the rating is stable based on the expectation that the state will maintain its support for local transit, the local and regional economies will recover, and MST's transit operations will return to fiscal balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Closing of the lien.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Decrease in state or federal support for local transit operations.

- Weakening of liquidity due to a slower-than-expected recovery of the local economy and ridership.

LEGAL SECURITY

The TIFIA loan is secured by a pledge of and senior lien on Local Transportation Fund (LTF) revenues received by MST. LTF revenues consist of the proceeds of a quarter-cent sales tax collected in the county by the state and returned to the county for transit purposes. LTF revenues are allocated to MST by the Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC), at MST's request, pursuant to state statute. MST is the sole provider of transit in the county and the only entity entitled to receive LTF funds.

Pursuant to the loan agreement and related agreements, MST's monthly allocation of LTF revenues will be paid directly to the Collateral Agent by TAMC, and, before any LTF revenues can be released to MST, the Collateral Agent must: (1) deposit in the debt service accounts an amount sufficient to prefund principal and interest due in the following six months; and (2) deposit, as needed, in the debt service reserve fund an amount to bring the balance to 50% of debt service due in the following fiscal year. The agreements also include provisions that, should amounts in the debt service accounts fall short of requirements, MST will transfer farebox and other legally available revenues to the collateral agent in an amount sufficient to make up the shortfall.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Provide partial funding for a bus storage and maintenance facility in King City in southern Monterey County.

PROFILE

The Monterey Salinas Transit District (MST) is an independent political subdivision of the State of California, created pursuant to state statute. MST provides fixed route bus service and paratransit service throughout the Monterey County, as well as service to San Jose, Santa Cruz and Paso Robles in adjacent counties. In fiscal 2019, ridership totaled 4.48 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

