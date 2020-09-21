Moody's assigns A1 to Monument Health's (SD) Series 2020A&B revenue bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 ratings to Monument Health, SD's (formerly Regional Health, SD) proposed $113.6 million Revenue Bonds Series 2020A (Monument Health) and the $45.5 million Taxable Revenue Bonds Series 2020B (Monument Health). Bonds will be issued by the South Dakota Health and Educational Facilities Authority. At this time, we are also affirming the A1 ratings on Monument Health's outstanding parity debt, affecting $364 million of total proforma rated debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 rating reflects our expectation that Monument Health will sustain good performance measures in 2021 and beyond, that revenue growth will remain robust driven by the continued investment in services, and that liquidity will remain favorable despite slight declines in 2021. While the additional debt stresses already somewhat weaker leverage measures, the affirmation reflects our view that the system will begin to deleverage in fiscal 2022, and that debt measures will significantly improve over time. Additional factors supporting the A1 include a very dominant market position in southwestern South Dakota (with a 96% market share), high acuity clinical offerings, low age of plant, and the recent completion of several capital projects which further enhance Monument Health's strategic position including a new orthopedic hospital, and a new patient tower at the flagship campus. Additional challenges include elevated capital spending planned over the next several years, and the likelihood of increased operating challenges in the time ahead due to COVID-19 and its impact on the economy.
The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in short-term volume and revenue losses. Monument Health succeeded in posting good results in 2020 despite challenges due to the organization's proactive response, relief funding from the CARES Act, and the quick rebound of volumes towards the end of the fiscal year (ended June 30). Nevertheless, there remains a high degree of uncertainty around the potential longer-term impact of COVID-19, and its impact on the economy.
RATING OUTLOOK
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects two years of improved operating results, and the expectation that margins will remain stable and strong going forward. Additionally, good revenue growth has enhanced income available for debt service, which supports the increased debt. Nevertheless, proforma debt measures are quite modest for the rating level, and it is our expectation that measures will materially improve over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Maintenance of strong operating performance, significantly improved debt measures, together with material revenue growth and further diversification of revenue streams
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Further issuance of debt
- Dilution of balance sheet beyond expectations
- Decline in operating performance
- Greater than expected longer-term impact from COVID-19 or downturn in the economy
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a security interest in the unrestricted receivables of the obligated group which includes Monument Health, Inc., Monument Health Rapid City Hospital Inc., Monument Health Network, Inc., and Monument Health Physicians, Inc. Each member is a tax-exempt organization. Bond covenants include a historical debt service coverage test of over 1.0 times; failure to satisfy is an event of default.
PROFILE
Monument Health is a 501-c-3 not-for-profit healthcare system headquartered in Rapid City, SD, and serving western South Dakota, and portions of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and Nebraska. Monument Health changed its name from Regional Health earlier this year. Operations include a large tertiary medical center in Rapid City, four regional community hospitals, 21 clinics, one assisted living facility, two nursing homes, and other various institutes and outpatient centers.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
