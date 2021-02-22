Moody's assigns A1 to NTT Finance's bonds

Tokyo, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned A1 backed senior unsecured
ratings to the proposed USD and EUR bonds to be issued by NTT FINANCE
CORPORATION (NTT Finance) and guaranteed by its parent, Nippon Telegraph
and Telephone Corporation (NTT, A1 stable). The rating outlook
is stable.
- USD backed senior unsecured bonds due 2023, 2024,
2026, 2028, and 2031
- EUR backed senior unsecured bonds due 2025 and 2030
NTT will use the bond issuance to partly refinance its bridge loans for
its JPY4.25 trillion debt-funded privatization of its wireless
subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO, A1 stable).
RATINGS RATIONALE
NTT Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT, playing
an important part in NTT's operations as its financing arm.
The bond rating is aligned with NTT's A1 rating, reflecting
the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, including
a pledge for the full and timely payment of the proposed bonds.
NTT's A1 long-term ratings reflect a one-notch uplift
on the company's a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The
a2 BCA is based on the company's leading position in Japan's telecommunications
market; advanced technological abilities; ability to consistently
generate positive free cash flow (FCF); and a benign competitive
and regulatory framework.
At the same time, NTT's BCA reflects its high leverage; geographic
concentration in Japan, with about 80% of its consolidated
revenue from the domestic market; and moderate margin.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook on NTT Finance's rating mirrors the stable outlook
on NTT's ratings.
The outlook on NTT's ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation
that NTT will retain its leading position in its core markets and that
the competitive and political pressure to reduce the wireless rates at
Docomo will not materially reduce its earnings and cash flow. The
outlook also incorporates the company's publicly stated plan to repay
JPY 900 billion of debt over the next few years.
Moody's could upgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are
upgraded, or downgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings
are downgraded.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service
Providers (Japanese) published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_194554,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published
in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), headquartered
in Tokyo, is the leading integrated telecommunications operator
in Japan. The company is 34.7%-owned by Japan's
Ministry of Finance and is governed by the NTT Law.
NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, is the principal
financing subsidiary for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mariko Semetko
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100