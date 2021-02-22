Moody's assigns A1 to NTT Finance's bonds

Tokyo, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned A1 backed senior unsecured ratings to the proposed USD and EUR bonds to be issued by NTT FINANCE CORPORATION (NTT Finance) and guaranteed by its parent, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT, A1 stable). The rating outlook is stable.

- USD backed senior unsecured bonds due 2023, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2031

- EUR backed senior unsecured bonds due 2025 and 2030

NTT will use the bond issuance to partly refinance its bridge loans for its JPY4.25 trillion debt-funded privatization of its wireless subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO, A1 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

NTT Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT, playing an important part in NTT's operations as its financing arm. The bond rating is aligned with NTT's A1 rating, reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, including a pledge for the full and timely payment of the proposed bonds.

NTT's A1 long-term ratings reflect a one-notch uplift on the company's a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The a2 BCA is based on the company's leading position in Japan's telecommunications market; advanced technological abilities; ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow (FCF); and a benign competitive and regulatory framework.

At the same time, NTT's BCA reflects its high leverage; geographic concentration in Japan, with about 80% of its consolidated revenue from the domestic market; and moderate margin.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on NTT Finance's rating mirrors the stable outlook on NTT's ratings.

The outlook on NTT's ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that NTT will retain its leading position in its core markets and that the competitive and political pressure to reduce the wireless rates at Docomo will not materially reduce its earnings and cash flow. The outlook also incorporates the company's publicly stated plan to repay JPY 900 billion of debt over the next few years.

Moody's could upgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are upgraded, or downgrade NTT Finance's rating if NTT's ratings are downgraded.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers (Japanese) published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_194554, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), headquartered in Tokyo, is the leading integrated telecommunications operator in Japan. The company is 34.7%-owned by Japan's Ministry of Finance and is governed by the NTT Law.

NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, headquartered in Tokyo, is the principal financing subsidiary for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

