Moody's assigns A1 to Northampton County Area Community College's (PA) Series of 2022 College Revenue Bonds; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Northampton County Area Community College (NCC), PA's proposed approximately $21 million of College Revenue Bonds (Northampton County Area Community College Project), Series of 2022 (fixed rate, maturing 2034). The bonds will be issued by the Pennsylvania State Public School Building Authority. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 issuer rating and A1 revenue bond rating on outstanding rated debt. Outstanding debt at fiscal end June 30, 2021 was approximately $62 million. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907559744 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 issuer rating reflects NCC's very good strategic positioning as an affordable, open-access education provider in eastern Pennsylvania. NCC's cash and investments relative to expenses improved to 1.6x in fiscal 2021 and is a key credit strength providing the college with some financial flexibility as it continues to confront revenue challenges stemming from the weakened student market and enduring effects of the coronavirus pandemic. NCC's debt remains manageable, with total debt to EBIDA of 4.5x and total debt to revenue of 0.7x, and no additional debt plans. Monthly days cash on hand is 261 days which exceeds its A1 rated peers with a median of 189 days.

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 rating on the College Revenue Refunding bonds additionally reflects steady appropriations from the Commonwealth and sponsoring school district, which account for over 30% of operating revenues. Strong debt service reimbursement of around 70% of pro-forma debt service from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) and Monroe County, PA (Aa3 negative) partially mitigates NCC's financial leverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectations of maintenance of strong unrestricted liquidity supported by ample cash and investments. It also incorporates Moody's expectations of continued favorable financial support from the commonwealth and county.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened market position, reflected in growing enrollment and net tuition revenue

- Significant growth in financial resources with limited additional borrowing

- Sustained rebound in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further declines in enrollment, indicating more significant market challenges

- Ongoing weak operating performance and weakening debt service coverage

- Decline in funding from the commonwealth or sponsoring school districts

LEGAL SECURITY

All rated bonds, including the Series 2022 Revenue Bonds, are unsecured general obligations of the college, payable from any revenues, including commonwealth and local sponsor subsidy payments.

In addition, the Community College Act provides for a direct payment of debt service from commonwealth appropriations if the college fails to make a required debt service payment. Under the statute, upon notification to the commonwealth's Secretary of Education of a community college's failure to pay debt service as scheduled, the Secretary will withhold a sufficient amount of state aid remaining to be distributed in the current fiscal year for remission to the bond trustee.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to refund outstanding College Revenue Bonds (Northampton County Area Community College Project), Series A of 2014.

PROFILE

Founded in 1967, Northampton County Area Community College is an open admissions, two-year college with campuses in Northampton and Monroe Counties serving the Lehigh Valley region of eastern Pennsylvania. NCC has notable programs in health sciences, funeral services, and culinary arts. In fall 2021, the college had over 7,700 FTE students and fiscal 2021 operating revenue of $92 million.

