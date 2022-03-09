Moody's assigns A1 to Oakland University's (MI) revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Oakland University's (MI) proposed approximately $30 million of General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A and approximately $42 million of General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Forward Delivery). The Series 2022A and B bonds will mature in 2042 and 2043, respectively. We maintain A1 issuer and parity debt ratings. The university had approximately $370 million of debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maintenance of Oakland University's (OU) A1 issuer rating reflects its moderately large scale and scope of operations, very strong liquidity and well managed operations. Further factoring into the university's very good brand and strategic positioning is its strong reputation and substantial economic presence in southeast Michigan (Aa1 stable). Prior to the pandemic enrollment was generally steady, contrary to many peers in the state. Declining numbers of high school graduates in the state will be an ongoing challenge for Michigan public universities, but OU continues to retain market share in a highly competitive environment. Favorably, OU's budget retains some flexibility that has helped counter enrollment softness over the past two years. That enrollment softness was largely pandemic driven.

While OU's leverage is moderately elevated relative to its operating base, stable and strong cash flow arising out of good budget discipline will continue to provide sound debt service coverage. With its low age of plant and robust capital investment over the last decade, the university has no borrowing plans over the next several years. With a fairly rapid amortization schedule, financial leverage should improve over time. Other credit factors considered include high revenue concentration and no pension liability.

The assignment and maintenance of the A1 rated revenue bonds incorporates the broad general revenue pledge supporting the payment obligation and the A1 issuer rating.

The maintenance of the A1 rating on the Series 2014 Certificates of Participation (COPs) incorporates the university's lease obligation from general funds. There is no rating distinction between the university's general revenue bonds and the COPs given the strength of the lease, essentiality of the project and broad revenue support.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of generally steady enrollment going forward with continued budget discipline to counter any variability. It also incorporates preservation of the university's strong liquidity profile with no material increase in debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Enhanced regional and national draw, diversifying enrollment and helping to mitigate a highly challenging student market.

- Material improvement of the university's leverage profile, either through a substantial increase in cash and investments or reduction in debt- Improved revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of operating performance and inability to absorb potentially slower net tuition revenue growth

- Significant draw down of unrestricted liquidity- Material increase in debt without commensurate growth in unrestricted reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The proposed Series 2022A and B bonds and all outstanding general revenue bonds are payable from a pledge of unrestricted revenue, including tuition, auxiliaries, and gifts. The pledge excludes state appropriations, funds held in escrow, revenue from the school of medicine, and restricted gifts, grants and investment income. There is no debt service reserve fund. There is a rate covenant and additional bonds test that requires pledged revenues to cover annual principal and interest payments on parity debt by at least 2.0x and subordinate debt by at least 1.0x. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenues of $305 million provided 9.1x coverage of maximum annual debt service.

The obligation of the university to make lease payments on the COPs is not subject to annual appropriation, set-off, counterclaim, or abatement for any reason.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A and B bonds will be used for the refinancing of the Series 2012 and 2013A bonds. Proceeds will also cover the costs of financing.

PROFILE

Oakland University is a moderately sized comprehensive public university located in Rochester, MI, just outside of Detroit. In fall 2021, OU had a full-time equivalent enrollment of 14,255 students and operating revenue of $360 million in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Osborn

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

One Stamford Plaza

263 Tresser Boulevard

Stamford 06901

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Florence Zeman

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

