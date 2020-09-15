Moody's assigns A1 to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's $246 million senior lien Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2020; outlook stable

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service("Moody's") has assigned an A1 rating to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's (PTC or Commission) $246 million senior lien Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series B of 2020. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 senior lien revenue bond rating reflects the commission's strong and well-established market position with a history of relatively inelastic demand in response to annual toll rate increases and a proven willingness to continue to annually raise toll rates at above inflation levels to meet targeted financial metrics. While the coronavirus outbreak resulted in a material drop in traffic and revenue for the last six months compared to last year, PTC's high proportion of commercial traffic has limited its revenue losses compared to toll roads that primarily serve passenger vehicles. While PTC's commercial traffic has already reached levels near last year's performance in recent weeks, passenger traffic continues to recover at a slower pace, in line with other roads that primarily serve passenger cars.

The impact of the COVID related drop in traffic and revenue on the financial metrics for FY 2020 (ended May 30) and FY 2021 is manageable due to the timing of PTC's fiscal year, continued adjustment of toll rates, resilient traffic profile, and management's swift response to cut expenses in both the short and long-term. The 10-year capital improvement plan also has a reduction in capital needs with less debt needed over the long-term as PTC expects to fund all annual capital needs on a pay-as-you-go cash basis starting in FY 2028. Annual toll rate increases support the annually rising total debt outstanding for both system capital investments and non-system needs under Act 44/89.

The rating incorporates the turnpike system's essentiality as a key east-west transportation corridor in the eastern US with a very long operating history, well-managed financial operations with consistently strong senior lien debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) and a satisfactory liquidity position. PTC improved its liquidity position by obtaining a short-term $200 million bank line of credit through June 1, 2021 to balance the broader uncertainty associated with the coronavirus outbreak and related economic recession. Over the long-term, revenue growth will primarily be driven by toll rate increases as normalized traffic growth will likely remain at or below 1% per year with commercial traffic providing most of the revenue growth.

We note, however, that there may be adverse developments outside of the commission's control that could limit its ability to increase toll revenues to levels necessary to achieve its long-term forecast revenue targets. These include changes in user elasticity as toll increases accumulate over time, economic softening, volatile fuel prices, political interference to limit toll rate increases, further leverage at the turnpike system for non-system needs and changing demographics that impact driving patterns and transaction volumes. These pressures could converge to undermine the commission's current leverage strategy, which is reliant on annual toll rate increases above inflation and assumed steady traffic volume and revenue growth. PTC is expected to continue to successfully achieve its targeted forecasts despite these potential pressures, as it has for many years.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the Commission will continue to implement annual toll rate increases to achieve forecast minimum DSCRs above 2.0x for senior revenue bonds, 1.3x for subordinate revenue bonds and 1.2x for subordinate special revenue bonds, including the separately secured Motor License Fund (MLF) enhanced subordinate special revenue bonds while maintaining strong liquidity levels as total leverage is forecast to continue to rise.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Unlikely to face upward pressure until it is clear the commonwealth will not further leverage PTC for non-system needs beyond current expectations

- Revenues continue to grow while maintaining total coverage levels in line with recent performance

- Liquidity remains above 365 days cash on hand

- Total leverage begins to decline or stabilize

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Toll increases are not implemented as planned or if traffic, revenues, or liquidity levels consistently fall short of forecast levels

- Senior lien net revenue DSCR falls below 2.0x or subordinate lien net revenue DSCR falls below 1.3x on a sustained basis

- Increased payments to the commonwealth for non-system needs beyond what is currently forecast

- Materially higher than currently forecast additional debt for capital improvements

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior lien bonds are secured by a first lien on net toll revenues of the turnpike after payment of operations and maintenance expenses and by the debt service reserve fund. The Series 2020B Bonds have been designated as Debt Service Reserve Bonds and are secured by the Debt Service Reserve Fund. The rate covenant for the senior bonds is the greater of 130% senior debt service or 100% of maximum annual debt service plus required transfers to the reserve maintenance fund, debt service reserve fund replenishment and certain short-term debt. PTC's senior lien fixed rate bonds, excluding the EB-5 loans, have debt service reserve funds equal to maximum annual debt service (MADS) while the outstanding variable rate bonds and notes do not have a debt service reserve fund. The senior lien additional bonds test is at least 1.75x prior year debt service, or at least 1.3x projected MADS and at least 1.3x projected debt service for two years after the end of capitalized interest.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used to fund various capital expenditures, capitalized interest for three years on this bond series and a portion of the interest on the 2019A bonds, a debt service reserve fund, and issuance costs.

PROFILE

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is an instrumentality of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable) with the power to construct, operate and maintain the turnpike system and to perform other functions authorized by Act 44.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

