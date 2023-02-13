Moody's assigns A1 to PepsiCo's senior unsecured notes; outlook remains stable

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned an A1 rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s ("PepsiCo") proposed new senior unsecured notes. All other ratings for the company including the A1 senior unsecured and Prime-1 commercial paper ratings remain unchanged. The rating outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the notes are intended for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: PepsiCo, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned A1

RATINGS RATIONALE

PepsiCo's ratings are supported by its strong snack food and beverage franchises, extensive global footprint, and solid innovation pipelines. The credit profile is also supported by the company's efficient operations, and an extensive multifaceted distribution network, which has underpinned solid financial performance. Liquidity is excellent, with solid and predictable operating cash flow and $7.6 billion in unused committed bank facilities as of December 31, 2022. PepsiCo faces challenges to grow its volume in mature carbonated soft drink (CSD) markets with beverage volume flat in 2022, though this is partially offset by its strong innovation program and productivity initiatives, including its plans to continue to eliminate $1 billion per year of costs through 2028. Further, the company has good growth prospects in food and beverage internationally, as well as in its Frito-Lay North American snacks segment. That said, PepsiCo's financial flexibility is negatively impacted by its aggressive financial strategy as evidenced by recent debt-funded acquisitions, a high dividend, and share repurchase activity. Following several acquisitions in the last few years, there is little room at the current rating level for further debt-financed acquisitions or leveraging shareholder returns until leverage is reduced.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

PepsiCo's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes have a neutral-to-low credit impact on the company's current credit rating. The neutral to low G-2 governance score is the most important factor driving the overall CIS-2 score, offsetting the moderately negative E-3 and S-3 scores, which are due to the company's product lines. Moody's views financial strategy and risk management as a positive, which considers moderate leverage and considerable operating cash flow. These factors help mitigate its aggressive acquisition and shareholder return actions. Pepsi's environmental risk issuer profile score of E-3 (moderately negative) mirrors its soft beverage peers, which generally reflects the segment's reliance on water in its production, as well as its utilization of non-sustainable products in its packaging. Pepsi's S-3 (moderately negative) issuer profile score for Social risk is also in line with its soft beverage and packaged food peers, and recognizes the substantial efforts necessary to successfully manage and maintain brand and product awareness. These include efforts to mitigate the health risks of its products, which requires significant investment in product innovation and consumer education, especially given limits on some of its products in some large jurisdictions in the US. To address these concerns, PepsiCo has increased its offering of products that are "better for you" including expanding its portfolio of waters, sports drinks, and healthier snacks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that acquisitions will be successfully integrated and these growth-oriented additions, together with stepped up investments in marketing, advertising and capex, will translate to improved operating earnings, free cash flow, and credit metrics in the years ahead. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that financial strategy will remain disciplined until both debt/EBITDA and retained cash flow metrics recover to levels more appropriate for the rating, which is achievable given PepsiCo's strong business fundamentals.

Ratings could be upgraded if PepsiCo's growth and operating performance result in debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x, and retained cash flow to net debt approaches 25%.

PepsiCo's ratings could be downgraded if either due to weakened operating performance or aggressive financial strategy decisions debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 3x, or retained cash flow to net debt does not continue to progress towards 15%, or EBITA margin weakens, or if liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this ratings was Soft Beverages published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PepsiCo, Inc., headquartered in Purchase, NY, is a world leader in snack foods and beverages. The publicly-traded company manufactures, markets, and sells a variety of salty, convenient, sweet, and grain-based snacks, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and other foods including dips and salsas. PepsiCo's portfolio includes many well-known brands such as Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, Cheetos, Ruffles, Doritos, Fritos, Gatorade, Quaker, SodaStream and many others. Last-twelve-months ending December 31, 2022 revenue was approximately $86 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

