Moody's assigns A1 to Pfizer's notes; on review for downgrade

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned an A1 rating to the new senior unsecured notes being issued by Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer"). This rating is on review for downgrade, consistent with other senior unsecured ratings of Pfizer. There are no changes to Pfizer's existing ratings including the A1 long term rating (on review for downgrade) and the Prime-1 commercial paper rating (not on review for downgrade).

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt and repaying a portion of outstanding commercial paper borrowings.

Ratings assigned and placed on review for downgrade:

Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

Senior unsecured notes, A1 on review for downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Pfizer's A1 rating (on review for downgrade) reflects its position as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, strong diversity, high profitability, and robust cash flow. Key products like Ibrance, Eliquis, Xeljanz, and Xtandi will continue to grow, and the company's late-stage pipeline has good opportunities. Financial leverage is moderate, based on Moody's expectation that debt/EBITDA will be maintained at approximately 3.0x over the next 12 months. The pending separation of the company's Upjohn business, which markets mature off-patent brands in global markets, has negative credit implications. These include reduced scale and diversity, and a substantial reduction in free cash flow.

Pfizer's long-term senior unsecured rating is on review for downgrade following the announcement that Pfizer intends to separate its Upjohn business in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Mylan N.V. The review is prompted by credit negative aspects of the transaction despite debt reduction from transaction proceeds. These include reduced scale and diversity, a shift towards the higher-risk innovative pharmaceutical business, and a significant contraction in free cash flow. Given Moody's view that these events will increase Pfizer's business risk, the company may need to maintain financial leverage at a lower level in order to avoid a downgrade. Previously Moody's had stated that debt/EBITDA above 3.0 times could warrant a downgrade, but this threshold will likely be lowered.

The rating review is focusing on the impact of the divestiture on Pfizer's business profile including its scale and diversity. Moody's is also considering Pfizer's financial policies including its dividend payout and prospects for deleveraging, although this may be thwarted by ongoing acquisitions and business development activities. At this juncture, Moody's anticipate that any downgrade of Pfizer's long-term rating would be limited to one notch.

ESG considerations are material to Pfizer's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Although the pharmaceutical sector is less exposed from a demand standpoint than other sectors, the diversion of healthcare resources to treating the outbreak will reduce demand for some pharmaceutical products. In addition, global supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry are complex, and it is possible that supply disruptions will cause product delays and affect revenue of some products.

Pfizer also faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Among governance considerations, Moody's review of Pfizer's ratings is considering the extent to which the company is tolerant of higher financial leverage than it maintained historically.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, with revenues exceeding $50 billion. Pfizer's flagship global brands include Prevnar 13, Ibrance, Eliquis, Xeljanz and Xtandi.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

