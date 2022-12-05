Moody's assigns A1 to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's (GA) Ser. 2022; outlook stable

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's (GA) proposed Refunding Revenue Anticipation Certificates (Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital) Series 2022A ($151.8 million). All bonds are expected to be fixed rate, with a maturity date in 2044. In addition, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will issue approximately $97.8 million of new proceeds with a private bank (not rated). Moody's affirmed the A1 rating for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's (Phoebe) outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of the A1 rating is based on Moody's expectation that Phoebe will maintain strong liquidity, as measured by days cash on hand, while undergoing a large, multi-year campus expansion project. Also, the rating expects that Phoebe's designation as a Medicare Sole Community Hospital and strategic expense initiatives will provide some support for operations as management endeavors to improve performance after a materially weak fiscal 2022. To that end, Phoebe will drive performance improvement by reducing its reliance on agency nurses through several recruitment and retention initiatives, which have started to gain traction in the latter half of fiscal 2022 and early 2023. Phoebe's position as the distinctly leading provider in the service area, with over 70% market share, and role as one of six state-designated Perinatal Centers will drive strong demand for services. Leverage metrics are anticipated to remain solid as the system absorbs the planned 2022 debt issuance, its first debt offering in ten years. Offsetting considerations include sizeable construction risk given the scale and duration of the campus expansion projects, a high governmental payor reliance, which will expose Phoebe to government policy changes and a modest revenue base for the rating level. Lastly, longer-term competition will arise if a proposed new 60-bed facility opens in adjacent Lee County.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations financial performance will rebound toward stronger historical levels in 2023 and beyond, with management projecting an operating cash flow margin in the 6%-7% range for fiscal 2023. Days cash on hand will remain strong, despite investment volatility and after repayment of Medicare advances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Enterprise growth that leads to a significant increase in scale

- Material and sustained strengthening of margins and reduced leverage

- Strengthened liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to show operating performance improvement in fiscal 2023

- Further decline in liquidity

- Additional increase in debt, beyond expectations, without commensurate cash flow

- Decline in market share or volumes resulting from new competition

LEGAL SECURITY

Certificates are secured by a joint and several obligations of the obligated group, which includes Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (PPMH) and Phoebe Putney Health System (PPHS). The obligated group pledges all gross receipts, including a security interest in present and future accounts receivable, contract rights, general intangibles and the proceeds of all of the foregoing.

The series 2022A fixed rate certificates will be issued as long-term fixed rate, privately placed debt. These certificates will be issued under the MTI and on parity with Phoebe's other outstanding debt; which includes equivalent security provisions and financial covenants as Phoebe's 2012 and 2018 certificates.

The series 2022B variable rate certificates will be privately placed and subject to an additional bank covenant whereby debt service coverage is measured on quarterly basis. For Q2 fiscal 2023, Phoebe has the option to measure debt service coverage based on either the first two quarters of the 2023 fiscal year only (with debt service being prorated accordingly) or to measure based on a trailing 12-month measurement period and no proration of debt service. For Q3 fiscal 2023, Phoebe has the option to measure debt service coverage based on either the first three quarters of the 2023 fiscal year only (with debt service being prorated accordingly) or measure based on a trailing 12-month measurement period and no proration of debt service. Commencing the quarter ending July 31, 2023, debt service will be measured on a quarterly basis based on a trailing twelve month period.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The series 2022A certificates with be a used to refinance the 2018 A & B variable rate certificates. In addition, the series 2022B certificates will consist of $97.8 million of new proceeds used to finance the campus expansion projects.

PROFILE

Phoebe Putney Health System, Inc. is a 501c3 organization and includes: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital - Main Campus (413-staffed bed acute care hospital) and North Campus, (162-staffed beds) in Albany; Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (76-bed hospital located in Americus, Sumter County, GA); and Phoebe Worth Medical Center (25-bed critical access hospital located in Sylvester, Worth County, GA). The system also includes: Phoebe Putney Health Ventures; Phoebe Physician Group, Inc. (an employed physician practice with approximately 338 providers); Phoebe Putney Indemnity (a captive insurance company); and Phoebe Foundation.

