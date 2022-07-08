Moody's assigns A1 to Port of Seattle's (WA) $889 million Series 2022ABC intermediate lien revenue bonds; stable outlook

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 to Port of Seattle, WA's approximately $889 million intermediate lien revenue bonds, offered in the following amounts: $217 million Intermediate Lien Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Non-AMT), $599 million Intermediate Lien Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022B (Private Activity, AMT) and $73 million Intermediate Lien Revenue and Refunding Bonds, Series 2022C (Taxable). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflects 1) the significance of the Seattle International Airport as one of the largest airports in the US and a dual hub for Alaska and Delta; 2) the strong market position of the airport for serving the affluent and economically robust Greater Seattle area; 3) added revenue diversity from non-airport and property tax sources, with careful management of risks related to non-airport operations; and 4) the solid financial position of the port, characterized by healthy liquidity, a total DSCR above 1.5x, manageable airline CPE, and lease agreements in aviation and maritime/Seaport Alliance that support cost recovery. The rating recognizes that leverage and total costs are increasing, albeit from manageable initial levels, which will gradually constrain flexibility in the absence of sustained traffic and revenue growth.

Activity across the enterprise is recovering well. Enplanements are forecast at approximately 93% of pre-COVID levels in 2022, with full recovery expected by 2024, while container, cruise and the tax levy will be fully recovered or above pre-COVID in 2022. The port's financial position has strengthened in line with the higher activity and as a result of management's policy to phase in a higher liquidity level by 2025, with cash on hand currently above pre-COVID levels. This solid financial position is key to managing execution of a large, ongoing capital spending plan that will increase leverage and airline CPE and compress debt service coverage, although we see these metrics remaining at satisfactory levels. We expect the port will fund and implement its capital spending plan in a manner that sustains intermediate lien coverage at or above 1.4x, maintains a competitive CPE relative to peers, and builds liquidity toward 550 days by 2025.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued recovery in air passenger traffic; economic expansion and normalization of activity in the service area; and predictable cash flow from the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) and other non-airport businesses. These factors combine with healthy liquidity, and demonstrated active management to ensure financial flexibility, positioning the port to maintain a stable credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Progress on major airport projects within budget and on time while maintaining stable passenger traffic and managing airline costs to reasonable levels

- Intermediate lien net revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) sustained above 1.5x combined with debt per O&D enplanement below $250 and days cash on hand above 600 - Ability to sustain NWSA net distributable income at or close to current levels, with continued stability in cargo volume and expectations of more manageable capital spending requirements going forward

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increase in airline costs and leverage metrics above forecast levels, combined with materially weaker passenger traffic levels

- Sustained period of intermediate lien net revenue DSCRs below 1.3x combined with days cash on hand below 500 in the absence of an airline agreement that provides for strong and timely cost recovery - Significant decrease in NWSA distributions

LEGAL SECURITY

The intermediate lien bonds are secured by a rate covenant that provides for 1.10x (as first adjusted) or 1.25x (as second adjusted) coverage of annual debt service. The intermediate lien bonds are further secured by a common debt service reserve fund, funded in cash, and sized at annual average debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to finance airport improvements, refund certain outstanding revenue bonds, and make a deposit to the common debt service reserve account.

PROFILE

The port operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). In addition to the airport, the port owns and operates maritime facilities and industrial and commercial properties. The port also owns container terminals and has licensed these terminals and certain industrial properties to the Seaport Alliance. The Seaport Alliance is constituted as a Port Development Authority and was formed jointly in 2015 with the Port of Tacoma to manage the two ports' licensed marine cargo facilities and related industrial properties.

The Port of Seattle is currently structured into five divisions: Aviation, NWSA Joint Venture, Maritime, Economic Development, Corporate. Aviation and NWSA JV are fully self-supporting operationally.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

