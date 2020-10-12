Moody's assigns A1 to Princeton ISD 477, MN's COPs

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Princeton Independent School District 477, MN's $1.2 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A. Moody's maintains the Aa3 rating on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt and the A1 rating on the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation (COPs). Following the sale, the district will have $40.8 million in rated outstanding GOULT debt and $1.4 million in rated outstanding COPs.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Aa3 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the district's favorable location outside of the Twin Cities Metropolitan area, moderately sized, growing tax base, slightly above average wealth and income indices, strong reserves, and elevated leverage related to long-term debt and pension liabilities.
The A1 rating on the certificates of participation reflects the district's GOULT credit characteristics, the more essential nature of the pledged asset (school facilities), and the annual risk of non-appropriation of lease payments.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Princeton ISD 477. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are usually not assigned to local government issuers with this amount of debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Substantial growth of the district's tax base
- Material growth in liquidity and fund balance
- Reduced leverage related to long-term debt and pension liabilities
- Upgrade of the GO rating (COPs)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Weakening of the district's tax base or resident income levels
- Material declines in liquidity or fund balance
- Growth in the district's debt burden or pension liabilities
- Downgrade of the GO rating (COPs)
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's outstanding GO bonds are secured by the district's full faith and credit pledge and the authority to levy a dedicated property tax unlimited as to rate and amount. The security benefits from a statutory lien.
The Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A and outstanding COPs are secured by rental payments to be made by the district, subject to annual appropriation, per a lease purchase agreement with a leasehold interest in district facilities granted to the trustee as collateral.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the 2020A COPs will refund the district's outstanding Certificates of Participation, Series 2010A (maturities 2022 through 2026) for interest cost savings. The Series 2010A COPs were originally issued to finance construction, renovation and additions to the district's facilities, including improvements to North Elementary School facility.
PROFILE
Princeton Independent School District 477 provides education for approximately 3,218 students in grades kindergarten through twelve. The district, which is located approximately 40 miles northwest of the Minneapolis (Aa1 stable) and St.Paul (Aa1 stable) metropolitan area, has an estimated population of approximately 20,600.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
