Moody's assigns A1 to Rhode Island School of Design's (RI) series 2020 bonds; outlook negative

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Rhode Island School of Design's proposed Higher Education Facility Revenue Refunding Bonds, Rhode Island School of Design Issue, Series 2020 (Federally Taxable) in the amount of approximately $53 million, to be issued by the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation. We also maintain ratings on $192 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and maintenance of the A1 ratings are based on Rhode Island School of Design's (RISD) strong national and global reputation as an art and design school, with yield on admitted students exceeding peers and a high level of net tuition revenue per student, potentially easing in fiscal 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating clear demand. Flexible financial reserves provide a healthy buffer to operations amounting to 2.1x operating expenses in fiscal 2019. Liquidity remains favorable with 388 monthly days cash on hand and provides good coverage of demand debt by 2.1x for fiscal 2019.

Offsetting challenges include expectations of weakening in RISD's operating performance stemming from existing financial pressure exacerbated by the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on RISD's budget. Relative to similarly rated peers, RISD's exposure to pressures from the pandemic are elevated due to its niche market and high revenue dependence on student charges, with a comparatively high proportion of international students and its hands-on educational model that complicates expense reductions. Additionally, leverage is relatively high compared to peers, with some exposure to a complex debt structure including variable rate debt with financial covenants and swaps. A narrowing cash flow along with elevated leverage contributes to significantly lower debt affordability.

Preliminary data for fiscal 2020 indicate that the operating cash flow margin will improve to around 15% and up from 13.5% in fiscal 2019 as refunds related to room and board were offset by increases in tuition and assets released from restrictions to boost revenue by 2.9%. In addition, expense savings allowed spending to rise by a lower 1.6%. This follows a thinning of the operating cash flow to 13.5% in fiscal 2019 from 16.1% in fiscal 2018.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The school will reopen in fall 2020 with a hybrid approach with students attending labs and studios in person and taking a majority of courses online. Some students will be on campus in student residences but at a reduced density. The combination of an estimated 14% reduction in enrollment and greater reduction in auxiliary revenue will likely narrow margins significantly in fiscal 2021. Cost reductions to offset revenue declines are wide ranging, but a portion of the gap in fiscal 2021 will be drawn from reserves. RISD's favorable market position and strong reserves position the institution fairly well to navigate through short-term operating challenges.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectations that a sustainable return to stronger cash flow margins of near 15% and growth in unrestricted reserves will take longer to occur given the potential for prolonged revenue and operational disruptions linked to the coronavirus and expenses required to maintain a high cost model.

The outlook could return to stable if the school is able to successfully mitigate the financial impacts of the coronavirus in fiscal 2021 and thereafter, yielding improved operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial increase in financial reserves to support elevated leverage

- Greater diversification of revenue including increased fundraising

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained decline in operating performance

- Inability to keep pace with peers in growing cash and investments

- Material weakening of monthly liquidity especially given nearly 40% exposure to demand debt

- Additional material financial leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are a general obligation of the college and additionally secured by a pledge of the unrestricted college revenues. There is an intercreditor agreement whereby all recoveries of unrestricted college revenues securing parity obligations shall be shared on a pari passu basis among the bondholders, the LOC banks, and the swap counterparties.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will be used to refund series 2012 and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1877 and located in Providence, Rhode Island, RISD is one of the country's oldest arts and design schools serving undergraduate and graduate students. In fall 2019, it had full-time equivalent students (FTEs) of 2,500. In addition to its art and design focused curriculum, the school houses one of the largest and most valuable art collections among colleges and universities. RISD's total revenue was $161 million in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

