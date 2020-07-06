Moody's assigns A1 to SIPG's proposed USD bonds; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 backed senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Shanghai Port Group (BVI) Development
2 Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG,
A1 stable).
The notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by SIPG.
The rating outlook is stable.
SIPG plans to use the net proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"SIPG's A1 issuer rating continues to reflect the company's strong
market position, fair credit metrics, and ample liquidity,
despite the negative impact from the coronavirus disruptions," says
Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
SIPG's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's BCA of a2 and a one-notch
uplift reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of support
from and high level of dependence on the Shanghai municipal government
and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of
need.
SIPG's BCA of a2 is underpinned by the company's unique position as the
dominant operator of the Port of Shanghai, the largest container
port globally. The support assessment reflects SIPG's (1) dominant
role in China's port sector and links to the public policy goals of the
Shanghai municipal government; and (2) ownership and control by the
Shanghai municipal government.
These strengths are balanced by (1) Moody's expectation for a drop
in throughput in 2020, before a slight recovery in 2021 and 2022;
and (2) SIPG's debt-funded non-core financial investments.
Moody's expects SIPG's container throughput to decline by about 10%
in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and the weakening global economy
brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, before recovering moderately
by about 8% in 2021.
Based on these revised assumptions, SIPG's leverage, as measured
by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, will drop to between 19.4%-22.0%
over 2020-2022 compared to Moody's earlier expectation of
about 21%-22% in the same period. The revised
financial metrics are broadly consistent with its a2 BCA, although
the headroom has been narrowed.
SIPG also has adequate liquidity that will help it weather the economic
downturn. Its liquidity sources are sufficient to cover debt maturities
over the next 12 months.
"The proposed issuance will not materially change SIPG's credit profile,
because the net proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing
debt," adds Ng.
The stable outlook on SIPG's ratings reflects (1) the stable outlook on
China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's consideration that SIPG's
BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level; and (3) its
strong liquidity and access to funding.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely because SIPG's rating is already on par with the
sovereign rating, and it is unlikely that the company will be rated
higher than the sovereign, which is the support provider.
Moody's could raise SIPG's BCA if the company's business or financial
profile improves. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure
on the company's BCA include adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt
surpassing 30% or adjusted FFO interest coverage surpassing 9x
on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support
for SIPG decreases and (2) SIPG's standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.
Moody's could lower SIPG's BCA, without any material changes in
the support assessment if the company (1) records a material deterioration
in the profitability of its port operations, (2) engages in further
significant debt-funded acquisitions, (3) invests in massive
non-core commercial businesses that reduce its strategic importance,
or (4) faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in China, which
could have a material negative impact on its business.
Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on SIPG's BCA include adjusted
FFO/debt below 20% or adjusted FFO interest coverage below 6x,
both on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Port Companies
published in Sepetember 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG) is the
dominant company in the Port of Shanghai, which is in turn the largest
container port globally by throughput volume. SIPG handled about
43 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2019.
As of 31 December 2019, SIPG was 43.73% directly and
indirectly owned by the Shanghai State-Owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC). China Merchants Port Holdings
Company Limited (Baa1 stable) was the second-largest shareholder,
with a total stake of 26.77% as of the same date.
