Moody's assigns A1 to SIPG's proposed USD bonds; outlook stable

Hong Kong, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 backed senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Shanghai Port Group (BVI) Development 2 Co., Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG, A1 stable).

The notes will be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by SIPG.

The rating outlook is stable.

SIPG plans to use the net proceeds mainly to refinance existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"SIPG's A1 issuer rating continues to reflect the company's strong market position, fair credit metrics, and ample liquidity, despite the negative impact from the coronavirus disruptions," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

SIPG's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's BCA of a2 and a one-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the Shanghai municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

SIPG's BCA of a2 is underpinned by the company's unique position as the dominant operator of the Port of Shanghai, the largest container port globally. The support assessment reflects SIPG's (1) dominant role in China's port sector and links to the public policy goals of the Shanghai municipal government; and (2) ownership and control by the Shanghai municipal government.

These strengths are balanced by (1) Moody's expectation for a drop in throughput in 2020, before a slight recovery in 2021 and 2022; and (2) SIPG's debt-funded non-core financial investments.

Moody's expects SIPG's container throughput to decline by about 10% in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and the weakening global economy brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, before recovering moderately by about 8% in 2021.

Based on these revised assumptions, SIPG's leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, will drop to between 19.4%-22.0% over 2020-2022 compared to Moody's earlier expectation of about 21%-22% in the same period. The revised financial metrics are broadly consistent with its a2 BCA, although the headroom has been narrowed.

SIPG also has adequate liquidity that will help it weather the economic downturn. Its liquidity sources are sufficient to cover debt maturities over the next 12 months.

"The proposed issuance will not materially change SIPG's credit profile, because the net proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance existing debt," adds Ng.

The stable outlook on SIPG's ratings reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's consideration that SIPG's BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level; and (3) its strong liquidity and access to funding.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely because SIPG's rating is already on par with the sovereign rating, and it is unlikely that the company will be rated higher than the sovereign, which is the support provider.

Moody's could raise SIPG's BCA if the company's business or financial profile improves. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure on the company's BCA include adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt surpassing 30% or adjusted FFO interest coverage surpassing 9x on a sustained basis.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support for SIPG decreases and (2) SIPG's standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully.

Moody's could lower SIPG's BCA, without any material changes in the support assessment if the company (1) records a material deterioration in the profitability of its port operations, (2) engages in further significant debt-funded acquisitions, (3) invests in massive non-core commercial businesses that reduce its strategic importance, or (4) faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in China, which could have a material negative impact on its business.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on SIPG's BCA include adjusted FFO/debt below 20% or adjusted FFO interest coverage below 6x, both on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Port Companies published in Sepetember 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG) is the dominant company in the Port of Shanghai, which is in turn the largest container port globally by throughput volume. SIPG handled about 43 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2019.

As of 31 December 2019, SIPG was 43.73% directly and indirectly owned by the Shanghai State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (Baa1 stable) was the second-largest shareholder, with a total stake of 26.77% as of the same date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ralph Ng

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

