Moody's assigns A1 to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A,B,C; outlook is stable

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned A1 to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA's (SFO) approximately $111.6 million San Francisco International Airport Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020A (AMT), $48.9 million San Francisco International Airport Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B (Non-AMT/Governmental Purpose) and $130.5 million San Francisco International Airport Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2020C (Federally Taxable). Moody's has also affirmed the A1 on approximately $7.95 billion senior secured airport second series revenue bonds and A2 on subordinate commercial paper notes outstanding. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects the commission's adequate liquidity, supplemented by funds provided by the CARES act and PFC balances, to mitigate the severe decline in passenger derived revenue caused by the COVID outbreak to mitigate required increases to airlines under the airport's residual rate making agreement. Moody's estimates that the airport has almost 12 months of liquidity on hand to cover operating expense and debt service, assuming no revenue from any source, before needing to draw from the debt service reserve fund. It is unlikely that major airlines will delay required payments to the airport, so liquidity would extend well beyond 12 months. The affirmation also incorporates the prudent approach to the timing of the remainder of the airport's Ascent capital plan by continuing to reevaluate the size and scope of the capital plan until the airport's recovery prospects are better understood.

Moody's expects enplanement recovery at SFO will trail national averages over the next 12 to 18 months given its above average exposure to international traffic that Moody's expects to be slower to recover and also indications for the airport's largest airline United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Ba2 negative) is restraining capacity more than peers. The lower relative number of enplanements over the near term will elevate SFO's costs above peers, but the local service area remains amongst the highest earning regions of the US and will provide demand for airlines to continue to serve the airport at the higher per enplanement airline costs.

The rating also considers the commission's elevated leverage profile, with debt per O&D enplanement of $315 at fiscal year ended June 2019, compared to a large hub median of $153 in fiscal 2018 (the last year available). Despite the high leverage, the commission retains the ability to refinance or restructure the debt service profile over the next couple of years to provide greater flexibility to manage fixed costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the adequate liquidity available to withstand a recovery that is slower in the next two years than the commission's expectations and Moody's expectation that enplanements will recover to levels near historic levels over the next 24-36 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Completion of 70% of the original Ascent program by value or contracting of 90% within the current budget and program reserves

- Continued service additions by carriers that diversify the airport's revenue base and reduce its reliance on United Airlines for passenger traffic

- A new or extended lease agreement of significant term with similar or stronger rate recovery features

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Negative trends in the fundamental drivers of the service area economy that would reduce demand for long-haul and international air service beyond the coronavirus outbreak

- Slower than forecast traffic and revenue growth or increased or accelerated debt issuance that reduces the airports competitiveness relative to other airports, as would downsizing of operations by United that is not consistent with other major airlines

- Debt per enplanement and O&D enplanement significantly above current projected peak levels as well as DSCRs sustained below 1.25x on a bond ordinance basis and 1.05x excluding allowed contingency fund transfers

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net airport revenues on parity with all outstanding second series senior lien obligations. Commercial Paper is subordinate to senior bonds. The vast majority of the bonds are secured by the pooled Original Reserve Account which is required to be funded at maximum annual debt service (MADs), and the 2009 and 2017 reserve accounts are funded at the three-prong test. All reserve accounts are over-funded by cash and investments.

The rate covenant requires net revenues to be sufficient to pay all debt service payment requirements with respect to the Bonds, any Subordinate Bonds and any general obligation bonds issued by the City for the benefit of the Airport, and to make the Annual Service Payment to the City. The rate covenant al requires net revenues, including transfers from the contingency account must provide 1.25 times coverage of aggregate debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to refund portions of Series 2010C, 2010D, 2010F, 2010G, 2011C, 2011F and 2011G Bonds, fund a deposit to the Original Reserve Account and fund the cost of issuance for the new sale.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Airport Commission generates revenue solely from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SFO is an international airport located 14 miles south of downtown San Francisco, California. It has flights to points throughout North America and is a major gateway to Europe and Asia. SFO is the largest airport in the Bay Area and the second busiest in California, after Los Angeles International Airport. The airport was served by 52 passenger airlines, including four LCCs that collectively provide nonstop service to 83 domestic and 53 international destinations before the current coronavirus outbreak.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

