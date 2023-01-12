Moody's assigns A1 to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA's Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A, B, C, D; outlook is stable

New York, January 12, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned A1 ratings to San Francisco Airport Commission, CA's (SFO) approximately $473 million San Francisco International Airport Second Series Revenue Refunding Bonds, comprised of the following: $276 million Series 2023A (AMT), $82.5 million Series 2023B (Non-AMT/Governmental Purpose), $108.4 million Series 2023C (AMT), and $6.5 million Series 2023D (Federally Taxable). The airport has outstanding approximately $7.89 billion of parity second series revenue bonds rated A1, and a subordinate commercial paper bank bond rating of A2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating and stable outlook reflect SFO's continued strong market position for air travel in the San Francisco Bay Area, which is one of the most significant economic regions in the US. The rating also reflects improving recovery in domestic and international traffic and progress on a new multi-year airline agreement, which support financial stability for the airport. A track record of sound operational and financial management support our expectation that the airport will manage capital spending to ensure competitiveness and financial flexibility remain priorities, as was demonstrated by significant adjustments made during COVID.

SFO's traffic recovery has been gaining momentum, with FY 2022 and YTD FY 2023 outperforming the forecast from a year ago. The recovery continues to trail the sector, reflecting the impact of above-average exposure to international travel, in particular with Asia. But SFO has seen healthy improvement in most international markets, and we expect Asia will strengthen further in 2023 with the reopening of major markets.

The improved traffic outlook has prompted the airport to unsuspend the Terminal 3 West project, which it had suspended in FY 2020. The project scope has been expanded and escalation has also increased the overall program cost. The additional debt issuance associated with this and the balance of the capital plan is expected to result in a higher CPE than previously forecast, although credit metrics and CPE will not be materially above the recent range and still in line with peers. We expect management will continue to emphasize financial flexibility and resilience, and that debt issuance will be paced to align with traffic levels and sustainability considerations. The current rating reflects high leverage resulting from the previous $7.8 billion capital improvement plan, and the planned issuance is likely to keep this metric elevated as adjusted debt per O&D enplanement is expected to remain in the "Baa" range through FY 2027. Positively, these investments have delivered modernized and expanded terminal and other facilities, positioning the airport to accommodate renewed growth.

At the same time, the airport is advancing a new multi-year residual airline agreement, which will provide strong cost recovery and visibility as it undertakes the planned capital investments. The airport has nearly doubled its cash on hand over the last three years, with over 600 days cash on hand in FY 2022, and is expected to maintain if not further build cash over the forecast period. Liquidity is further supported by $500 million of restricted passenger facility charge (PFC) balances that can be used to pay debt service and a $600 million bank-supported commercial paper program, approximately half of which is currently utilized. These factors support financial flexibility and resilience to unanticipated challenges as the ongoing enplanement recovery and near-term economic outlook evolve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued recovery in traffic and healthy financial flexibility in the form of manageable airline requirements and capital spending over the outlook period. Further stability is provided by satisfactory internal liquidity, in excess of 500 days cash on hand, and a full residual airline agreement in effect through at least FY 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Defined medium term capital plan with airline support for major projects - A new or extended lease agreement of significant term with similar or stronger rate recovery features

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Negative trends in the fundamental drivers of the service area economy that would reduce demand for long-haul and international air service beyond the coronavirus outbreak

- Debt per enplanement and O&D enplanement significantly above previously projected peak levels as well as DSCRs sustained below 1.25x on a bond ordinance basis and 1.05x excluding allowed contingency fund transfers

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by net airport revenues on parity with all outstanding second series senior lien obligations. Commercial Paper is subordinate to senior bonds. The vast majority of the bonds are secured by the pooled Original Reserve Account, which is required to be funded at maximum annual debt service (MADS). The 2017 reserve account is funded at the three-prong test. All reserve accounts are over-funded by cash and investments.

The rate covenant requires net revenues to be sufficient to pay all debt service payment requirements with respect to the Bonds, any Subordinate Bonds and any general obligation bonds issued by the City for the benefit of the Airport, and to make the Annual Service Payment to the City. The rate covenant also requires net revenues, including transfers from the contingency account must provide 1.25x coverage of aggregate debt service.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2023A, 2023B, 2023C and 2023D Bonds will be used to refund and defease certain outstanding bonds, make a termination payment in connection with a swap associated with certain of the bonds, and pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Airport Commission generates revenue solely from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SFO is an international airport located 14 miles south of downtown San Francisco, California. It has flights to points throughout North America and is a major gateway to Europe and Asia. SFO is the largest airport in the Bay Area and the second busiest in California, after Los Angeles International Airport. The airport was served by 53 passenger airlines that provide nonstop service to 81 domestic and 47 international destinations.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60106 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

