Moody's assigns A1 to San Leandro USD, CA's GO Bonds; outlook remains stable

New York, April 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to San Leandro Unified School District, CA's $75.0 million General Obligation (GO) Bonds, Election of 2020, Series A, $3.3 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series D (Ed-Tech Bonds) and approximately $27.2 million 2021 Refunding General Obligation Bonds (Forward Delivery). Moody's maintains A1 ratings on the district's $252.8 million outstanding GO Bonds. The outlook remains stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The A1 GO rating reflects the district's large and diverse tax base in the San Francisco Bay Area, above-average resident wealth measures, and adequate financial position with recent improvements. The rating also incorporates the district's conservative fiscal management, moderately elevated debt and pension burden, and low OPEB liabilities. The rating further considers the above-average legal strengths of California school district GO bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for San Leandro USD, CA. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of San Leandro USD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain a stable financial position consistent with its reserve target, its tax base will continue to be large and diverse, and its debt and pension burden will remain manageable. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the district will navigate through potential economic and financial impacts caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus without materially impacting its long-term credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained increase to general fund reserve and liquidity position

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities, including debt and pension burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material weakening of financial position, including reserves and liquidity

- Inability to manage rising pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Alameda County (Aaa stable) on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the General Obligation Bonds Election of 2020, Series A and General Obligation Bonds Election of 2016, Series D will fund the renovation, construction, improvement and equipping of district school facilities.

Proceeds of the 2021 Refunding General Obligation Bonds will refund a portion of the district's 2010 GO Refunding Bonds outstanding for debt service savings.

PROFILE

San Leandro Unified School District is located in the central part of Alameda County and provides K-12 education to residents in portions of the City of San Leandro (Aa2 stable) and City of Oakland (Aa1 stable). The district operates eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one comprehensive high school, one continuation high school (with an independent study program) and one adult school. The district's estimated enrollment for 2019-20 is 9,067 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

