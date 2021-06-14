Moody's assigns A1 to Self Regional Healthcare's (SC) Series 2021 & Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 to Self Regional Healthcare's (SC) (SRH) proposed Hospital Facilities Refunding Revenue Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2021 ($30.9 million) and Hospital Facilities Refunding Revenue Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2022 ($36.3 million). The bonds are expected to mature in 2043 and 2031, respectively. Simultaneously, Moody's affirms SRH's outstanding rated debt at A1. Total direct debt outstanding as of fiscal 2020 was approximately $131 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A1 is driven by expectations that SRH will continue to maintain strong liquidity levels, a moderate debt position and durable operating performance. Consistent historical performance with a proven track record of hitting budgeted targets support projections. A strong market position with lack of competition will continue to bolster margins. A conservative investment allocation, moderate capital spending plans and strong operating cash flow support durability of liquidity. With no planned new money borrowings in the near term leverage metrics will remain favorable. Reductions in volume as a result of COVID 19 are somewhat offset by Federal CARES ($27.6 million). Additionally, continued labor challenges will pressure growth of operating performance. The rating is further constrained by the system overall size and scope operations relative to peers and medians.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the system will continue to achieve strong operating margins. Maintenance of liquidity will support wage pressure challenges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material enterprise growth

- Broader geographic reach resulting in a more diversified payor mix

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reductions in liquidity

- Severe downturn in current operating results that suggests a new level of performance

- Significant dilution of leverage metrics

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a revenue pledge of and security interest in Gross Receipts of the Greenwood County Hospital Board (the board), certain funds and accounts, and mortgage pledge of certain property located on the main hospital facilities and related support facilities that are owned by the Board. The Board is a public corporate body of the State of South Carolina established to operate Self Regional Healthcare (the hospital). The land where the property is located is owned by the County and leased to the Board. The Board operates the hospital, under a renewable lease with the County, ending January 31, 20147. Under the trust agreement the County and Board covenant that certain property will be transferred only under restricted circumstances with a permitted mortgage lien, which will terminate in the event the lease is terminated. The mortgage lien will also terminate when the Series 2012 Bonds are no longer outstanding.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds will be used to refund the Series 2012A-1, 2012A-2, and 2012B bonds as well as pay cost of issuance.

PROFILE

SRH includes a tertiary hospital, surgery center and physician practices. The flagship hospital is located in Greenwood, SC and provides primary, secondary and tertiary care for members of 7 counties. The system has dedicated heart, spine and cancer centers.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

