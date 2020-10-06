Moody's assigns A1 to Senior Revenue Bonds Series 2020A-C; A2 to Subordinate Revenue Bonds Series 2020D; outlook is stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned an A1 to the City and County of Denver Airport Enterprise's $97 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A1 (Fixed Rated - Non- AMT) (Private Activity), $61.4 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2020A2 (Fixed Rated - Non- AMT) (Governmental), $38 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B1 (Fixed Rate - AMT), $23 million Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2020B2 (Term Rate - AMT) and $400.8 Airport System Revenue Bonds, Series 2020C (Fixed Rate - Taxable) and an A2 to the enterprise's $304.8 million Airport System Subordinate Revenue Bonds, Series 2020D (Fixed Rate - Taxable). Denver Airport Enterprise has an additional $1.61 billion of outstanding airport system revenue bonds rated A1 and $3.2 billion of outstanding subordinate airport system revenue bonds rated A2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The airport's A1 senior lien rating is based the strong market position for air travel to a large, growing, and geographically isolated area that also provides a logical connecting point for east/west traffic flows as well as connecting traffic between cities in the west. The Denver area's young and wealthy demographics and the region's destination worthy outdoor activities provide for higher than average origination and destination (O&D) utilization. The ratings incorporate Moody's expectations that air travel will remain significantly depressed through 2023, but the airport will continue to outperform national recovery. Ample liquidity (778 days cash on as of June 30, 2020, assuming unaudited operating expenses of $440 million in fiscal 2020), near-term debt service savings from the sale of Series 2020 refunding bonds, and remaining funds available to the airport through the CARES Act provide flexibility to manage through the downturn. Moody's also considers that existing liquidity would cover 13 months of projected operating expenses and debt service, assuming no revenue.

Large recent increases in leverage to fund the significant terminal expansion poses risks in the face of uncertain enplanement recovery, but United Airlines Holdings Inc. (Ba2 negative) and Southwest Airlines Co. (Baa1 negative) have leased from most of the new space through 2035. Moody's expects leverage to peak around $320 adjusted debt to pre-COVID O&D enplanement, well above the large hub median of $153 in fiscal 2018. Moody's expects the airport's strong net revenue DSCR (2.1x in fiscal 2019) will significantly weaken as parking at the airport, a traditional strength, is slow to recover as business travel remains depressed. The A2 subordinate lien rating reflects the subordinated lien on net revenue and narrower net revenue DSCR (1.6x in fiscal 2019).

The spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the weakened global economic outlook is sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The airport sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that has resulted in severe travel restrictions, cancellation of airline routes, travel bans, border closings and new requirements for health and safety at airports. Today's rating assignment balances Denver Airport Enterprise's sound liquidity and cost recovery structure against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus' shock and the related uncertain trend in demand for air travel in the upcoming years.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that air travel will recover substantially by 2023 and that the enterprise's available liquidity and low annual debt service requirements through fiscal 2024 provide headroom during the worst of the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to near normal operating conditions and passenger levels at the airport

- Achieving a fixed price contract for the Great Hall project and passing 50% completion of the total capital plan

- Total Moody's net revenue DSCR above 1.75x

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Total Moody's net revenue DSCR below 1.15x on a sustained basis

- Significant construction cost overruns or delays that impact operational levels

- Material decrease in service by either United or Southwest

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of airport revenues on a parity basis with all other senior bonds and obligations. The rate covenant requires gross revenues plus other available revenues, including the rolling coverage account, to be sufficient to cover operating and maintenance expenses (O&M) and 125% of senior lien debt service and 110% of aggregate debt service. The rolling coverage account is currently funded at 25% of debt service and debt service reserves are funded at maximum annual debt service. As of January 1, 2019, all PFCs will be applied to the definition of gross revenue for the purpose of the bond ordinance. Senior lien bonds are secured by a cash funded common debt service reserve. Subordinate lien bonds are secured by a series specific debt service reserve fund sized at the standard 3-prong test. Subordinate lien bonds have a cash funded reserve.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2020A, Series 2020B, Series 2020C, and Series 2020D bonds will be issued to refund the outstanding Series 2010A, 2008C1, Series 2011A-B, Series 2012A-B, and Series 2013A-B Bonds. Along with the retirement of the aforementioned bonds, the transaction will also refund the Series 2007F1-F2 Bonds to fix-out the interest rate and terminate the swap associated with the Series 2008C1 Bonds. The refunding will realize net present value savings in addition to reducing debt service costs in fiscal year 2020 to 2022, allowing Denver Airport Enterprise to better navigate the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

PROFILE

DEN is owned by the City and County of Denver (Aaa stable), and the power to operate, maintain and control DEN is vested in Denver's Department of Aviation. By ordinance, Denver has designated the Department of Aviation as an "enterprise" within the meaning of the state constitution, with the authority to issue its own revenue bonds or other financial obligations for and on behalf of the Department of Aviation. DEN, the primary asset of the airport system, opened in February 1995, and replaced Stapleton International Airport. The DEN site encompasses approximately 53 square miles located about 24 miles northeast of Denver's central business district. The passenger terminal complex, which encompasses approximately 1.2 million square feet, is reached via a 12-mile dedicated access road from Interstate 70. DENs airfield includes six runways, while the passenger terminal complex consists of a landside terminal and three airside concourses.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

