Moody's assigns A1 to Sinopec's guaranteed notes

Hong Kong, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 senior unsecured rating to the USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2018) Limited and guaranteed by its parent, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group, A1 stable).

Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance Sinopec Group's existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating on the notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from Sinopec Group and the fact that the notes will rank pari passu with all of Sinopec Group's other senior unsecured obligations.

The proposed bond issuance will not materially increase Sinopec Group's leverage, because the company will primarily use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

Sinopec Group's A1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of a3 and Moody's expectation of a very high level of dependence on, and a very high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, based on Sinopec Group's very high strategic importance to the Chinese economy, 100% government ownership, good track record of support from the government, and the reputational risks for the government should the company default.

Sinopec Group's BCA of a3 reflects its dominant positions in China's energy and chemical industries, highly integrated business portfolio and strong liquidity profile. The company is the largest refiner globally by annual primary crude distillation capacity, and one of the largest oil and gas producers by production volume in China.

Moody's expects the sharp drop in crude oil prices and weaker demand for refined oil products will lower Sinopec Group's profits in 2020. Specifically, Moody's expects Sinopec Group's exploration and production (E&P) business will report a material decline in EBITDA in 2020 due to its high cash production costs when compared to other Chinese national oil companies.

Sinopec Group's downstream businesses, which exhibit more stable operations than its upstream businesses in a low oil price environment, also face significant challenges, including slower demand growth due to coronavirus-related disruptions, slower economic growth and increasing overcapacity. Moody's also expects the company will report losses due to an inventory impairment in 1H 2020 as a result of the slump in oil prices.

Under Moody's current base case for crude oil prices ($35 per barrel for Brent in 2020 and $45 per barrel in 2021), Sinopec Group's retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt will drop to around 26% in 2020 from an estimated 50% in 2019, and subsequently rebound to around 33% in 2021. Such credit metrics remain appropriate for its a3 BCA, although the company's headroom within its current BCA will be much narrowed.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Sinopec Group's integrated oil and gas E&P businesses are exposed to elevated carbon transition risk over the long term. This risk is mitigated by Sinopec Group's dominant market position in China's oil & gas sector, and the country's sustained demand for oil and natural gas.

As China's reliance on imported oil and natural gas rises, maintaining stable domestic production is important for the Chinese government. Sinopec Group's increasing natural gas output from its shale gas projects also alleviates carbon transition risk, because natural gas has a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuels.

In addition, Sinopec Group's advanced refining and petrochemical technology and facilities, as well as its sound operating track record, mitigate its exposure to risks from accidents and environmental hazards, which are inherently high for the refining and petrochemical industry.

Sinopec Group has a good level of transparent information disclosure, given that (1) its key subsidiary, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (A1 stable) is listed on multiple stock exchanges; (2) Sinopec Group discloses its annual reports in the domestic bond market; and (3) the company operates under the Chinese central government's close supervision.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Sinopec Group's ratings if the Chinese government's ability to offer support strengthens, which would be evidenced by an upgrade of China's sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade Sinopec Group's ratings if the Chinese government's ability to offer support weakens, which would be evidenced by a downgrade of China's sovereign rating.

Moody's could downgrade Sinopec Group's BCA to baa1 if the company embarks on large debt-funded acquisitions, or if the drop in crude oil prices is steeper or lasts longer than Moody's currently expects, such that RCF/net debt stays below 25%-30% over a prolonged period.

Nonetheless, such a moderate weakening in its BCA is unlikely to impact its A1 issuer rating, given the very high likelihood of support from the Chinese government.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Integrated-Oil-and-Gas-Methodology--PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Government-Related-Issuers-Methodology--PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

China Petrochemical Corporation is 100%-owned by the Chinese government. It is China's second-largest oil and gas producer by production volume, and also one of the largest enterprises owned by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

China Petrochemical Corporation holds, directly and indirectly, an approximate 68.77% stake in China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation.

The local market analyst for this rating is Kai Hu, +86 (212) 057-4012.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

Gary Lau

