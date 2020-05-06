Moody's assigns A1 to Sinopec's guaranteed notes

Hong Kong, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 senior unsecured rating to
the USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sinopec Group Overseas
Development (2018) Limited and guaranteed by its parent, China Petrochemical
Corporation (Sinopec Group, A1 stable).
Proceeds from the notes will be used to refinance Sinopec Group's existing
debt and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 rating on the notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional
guarantee from Sinopec Group and the fact that the notes will rank pari
passu with all of Sinopec Group's other senior unsecured obligations.
The proposed bond issuance will not materially increase Sinopec Group's
leverage, because the company will primarily use the proceeds to
refinance existing debt.
Sinopec Group's A1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of a3 and Moody's expectation of a very high level of dependence
on, and a very high level of support from the Government of China
(A1 stable) in times of need, based on Sinopec Group's very high
strategic importance to the Chinese economy, 100% government
ownership, good track record of support from the government,
and the reputational risks for the government should the company default.
Sinopec Group's BCA of a3 reflects its dominant positions in China's energy
and chemical industries, highly integrated business portfolio and
strong liquidity profile. The company is the largest refiner globally
by annual primary crude distillation capacity, and one of the largest
oil and gas producers by production volume in China.
Moody's expects the sharp drop in crude oil prices and weaker demand
for refined oil products will lower Sinopec Group's profits in 2020.
Specifically, Moody's expects Sinopec Group's exploration
and production (E&P) business will report a material decline in EBITDA
in 2020 due to its high cash production costs when compared to other Chinese
national oil companies.
Sinopec Group's downstream businesses, which exhibit more
stable operations than its upstream businesses in a low oil price environment,
also face significant challenges, including slower demand growth
due to coronavirus-related disruptions, slower economic growth
and increasing overcapacity. Moody's also expects the company
will report losses due to an inventory impairment in 1H 2020 as a result
of the slump in oil prices.
Under Moody's current base case for crude oil prices ($35
per barrel for Brent in 2020 and $45 per barrel in 2021),
Sinopec Group's retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt will drop to around
26% in 2020 from an estimated 50% in 2019, and subsequently
rebound to around 33% in 2021. Such credit metrics remain
appropriate for its a3 BCA, although the company's headroom
within its current BCA will be much narrowed.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Sinopec Group's integrated oil and gas E&P businesses are exposed
to elevated carbon transition risk over the long term. This risk
is mitigated by Sinopec Group's dominant market position in China's
oil & gas sector, and the country's sustained demand for oil
and natural gas.
As China's reliance on imported oil and natural gas rises, maintaining
stable domestic production is important for the Chinese government.
Sinopec Group's increasing natural gas output from its shale gas projects
also alleviates carbon transition risk, because natural gas has
a lower environmental impact than other fossil fuels.
In addition, Sinopec Group's advanced refining and petrochemical
technology and facilities, as well as its sound operating track
record, mitigate its exposure to risks from accidents and environmental
hazards, which are inherently high for the refining and petrochemical
industry.
Sinopec Group has a good level of transparent information disclosure,
given that (1) its key subsidiary, China Petroleum and Chemical
Corporation (A1 stable) is listed on multiple stock exchanges; (2)
Sinopec Group discloses its annual reports in the domestic bond market;
and (3) the company operates under the Chinese central government's close
supervision.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Sinopec Group's ratings if the Chinese government's
ability to offer support strengthens, which would be evidenced by
an upgrade of China's sovereign rating.
Moody's could downgrade Sinopec Group's ratings if the Chinese government's
ability to offer support weakens, which would be evidenced by a
downgrade of China's sovereign rating.
Moody's could downgrade Sinopec Group's BCA to baa1 if the company embarks
on large debt-funded acquisitions, or if the drop in crude
oil prices is steeper or lasts longer than Moody's currently expects,
such that RCF/net debt stays below 25%-30% over a
prolonged period.
Nonetheless, such a moderate weakening in its BCA is unlikely to
impact its A1 issuer rating, given the very high likelihood of support
from the Chinese government.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology
published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Integrated-Oil-and-Gas-Methodology--PBC_1172345,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Government-Related-Issuers-Methodology--PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
China Petrochemical Corporation is 100%-owned by the Chinese
government. It is China's second-largest oil and gas producer
by production volume, and also one of the largest enterprises owned
by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission.
China Petrochemical Corporation holds, directly and indirectly,
an approximate 68.77% stake in China Petroleum and Chemical
Corporation.
