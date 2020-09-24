Moody's assigns A1 to Skidmore College, NY's, series 2020A and series 2021A (forward delivery) bonds; outlook stable

New York, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Skidmore College, NY's approximately $46 million of proposed Saratoga County Capital Resource Corporation Revenue Bonds (Skidmore College Project), Series 2020A and Revenue Refunding Bonds (Skidmore College Project), Series 2021A (Forward Delivery). The proposed bonds will be issued by Saratoga County Capital Resource Corporation, with a final maturity in fiscal 2051. We affirm the A1 ratings on approximately $84 million of the college's outstanding rated debt. The outlook is stable.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906716379 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment and affirmation of Skidmore College's A1 ratings incorporates its favorable student demand as a selective small liberal arts college combined with flexible reserves that provide solid support to operations and debt. The high level of liquidity equivalent to 595 monthly days on hand positions the college well to face challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The college's very good strategic positioning also acknowledges rising fundraising with three-year average gifts per student of $10,556 in fiscal 2020, well in excess of the $5,833 2019 median of A1-rated private colleges. Spendable cash and investments are sizable compared to operations at 2.3x, while financial leverage remains moderate with favorable debt affordability.

Operating cash flow margins provide strong debt service coverage, although coverage will thin with the impact of coronavirus as tuition and auxiliary revenues soften and debt service increases through the current plan of finance. The college faces credit challenges due to the highly competitive market in the Northeast and resultant pressures on net revenue from rising financial aid in the context of a high reliance on student generated revenue.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Skidmore College has brought students back on campus in a less dense residential format which supports tuition revenues albeit reducing room and board revenues. The college began its academic program at the end of August 2020, several weeks earlier than normal with approximately 70% of students back on campus in housing and 50% in person classes. Enrollment declined by 3.7% in fall 2020 although the starting class is in line with historical trends. Operating cash flow margins strengthened in fiscal 2020 due to a sharp reduction in expenses that more than offset weaker revenue. Margins will thin in fiscal 2021 due to the revenue dampening impacts of increasing financial aid and lower numbers of students in the dorms as well as increased costs to enhance health and wellness. Favorably, conservative financial management practices will mitigate the negative budgetary impacts as management has implemented detailed scenario planning, set aside contingencies, and identified further cuts, if required.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Skidmore will be able to manage fiscal and operational challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic and beginning in fiscal 2022 will be able to sustain operating cash flow margins in the 12% to 15% range. The outlook also anticipates the college will have a continued ability to manage through the competitive market environment and the related pressures on net tuition revenue, its largest revenue stream.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained stronger operating margins and operating cash flows

- Growth in total wealth levels along with continued moderate leverage levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of operating performance

- Loss of market position reflected in enrollment declines and inability to grow net tuition revenue

- Erosion of reserves and liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The forthcoming series 2020A & 2021A (forward delivery), series 2018 and series 2014A and B revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the College. The Series 2011A bonds have an additional security of pledged revenue but are expected to be refunded by the series 2021A bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

For capital expenditures, including the Center for Integrated Science, general corporate purposes, to forward refund series 2011A, and to pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Skidmore College is a private liberal arts institution with a largely undergraduate student body, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. For fiscal 2020, Skidmore had total operating revenue of $172 million and in fall 2020 served 2,539 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

