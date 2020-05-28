Moody's assigns A1 to Southeast Community College Area's (NE) Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2020; outlook stable

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Southeast Community College Area, NE's (SCC) proposed $8.8 million Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2020. Concurrently, we affirmed the A1 ratings on approximately $19.5 million of outstanding rated facilities revenue bonds. The outlook on the facilities revenue bonds remains stable. We also maintain an Aa1 issuer rating and Aa1 rating on tax-backed certificates of participation issued by the college.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Assignment and affirmation of the A1 ratings is supported by SCC's large tax base centered around the state's capital city of Lincoln (Aaa stable) and its growing total wealth and liquidity. Property tax revenue makes up the largest component of the college's operating revenue, with growth expected in this key revenue source during fiscal 2020. Although the college's wealth provides a sound cushion to outstanding debt, leverage is elevated compared to the college's relatively thin operating performance and could increase further in future years if SCC proceeds with plans to issue tax-backed debt to fund additional academic facilities. Favorably, the college does not have exposure to pension or OPEB liabilities, and operating support from the State of Nebraska (Aa1 stable) adds further revenue diversity, at approximately 26% of operating revenue. The rating also reflects the very narrow revenue pledge provided to bondholders. The college projects coverage of 1.7x pro forma MADS using projected fiscal 2020 pledged revenues. SCC expects pledged revenues to strengthen going forward through increasing revenue from the student fee (charged to all students at the college) and incremental increases in housing revenue.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. SCC has received near-term federal support through a disbursement from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act, which will support near breakeven operating performance for fiscal 2020. While the majority of spring and summer classes were moved to distance learning, restrictions within Nebraska have loosened, and the college is progressing through a phased approach to resume on-campus instruction for fall 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation for strengthening pledged revenues for the facilities revenue bonds and relatively stable operating performance in fiscal 2020. The rating also incorporates our base case assumption that classes and auxiliary services will resume on SCC's campus locations this fall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material growth in debt service coverage from pledged revenues

- Sustained increases in student demand, resulting in enrollment growth

- Significant strengthening of operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Materially weakened pledged revenues coverage due to weakened housing demand

- Significant operational or financial disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak

- Deterioration of operating performance

- Sustained decline in unrestricted liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2020 bonds are limited obligations of Southeast Community College Area, secured by a pledge of revenues including gross revenues of the dormitory system, a portion of student fees, and net revenues of the bookstore. Pursuant to state law, Southeast Community College Area is able to use its general fund revenues to pay for operating expenses of the dormitory system. However, operating expenses would not include debt service on the Series 2018 or Series 2020 Facilities Revenue Bonds. The college has covenanted to set rates to produce Net Revenues Available for Debt Service of at least 1.1x annual debt service. Total pledged revenues of roughly $2.3 million in fiscal 2019 provide 1.5x coverage of pro forma MADS, inclusive of the Series 2020 bonds

The Series 2018 and 2020 Facilities Revenue Bonds are each further secured by a debt service reserve fund (DSRF). Each DSRF is funded equal to the least of (1) 10% of the stated principal amount of the bonds, (2) MADS during any fiscal year, or (3) 125% of the average annual debt service requirements for each particular series.

The Series 2018 certificates are secured by the college's pledge to make base rent payments under a lease purchase agreement. The payments are a general obligation of the college, which are expected to be paid out of funds generated from its capital improvement and sinking fund millage which may be raised to a maximum of 2 cents per $100 of taxable valuation on all taxable property within the territory of the college.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2020 bonds will be used to construct a new housing facility on the Milford campus, fund a debt service reserve fund, and pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Southeast Community College Area is one of six community colleges in Nebraska. The college's main campus is located in Lincoln, with additional campus locations in Milford and Beatrice. The college also operates six learning centers within Southeast Community College's 15-county service area. In fiscal 2019, the college generated $106 million in operating revenue, and enrolled 9,751 students in fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Community College Revenue-Backed Debt published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1121957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Patrick McCabe

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Shaffer

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

