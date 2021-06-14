Moody's assigns A1 to Southeast Energy Authority, Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an
A1 rating to Southeast Energy Authority, a Cooperative District
(the Issuer) Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds (Project No. 2),
Series 2021B (the Bonds).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 rating takes into account the following factors:
(i) the credit quality of Morgan Stanley (A1) as guarantor for payments
due under the Prepaid Natural Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) (including the
Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) and the back-end commodity swap;
(ii) the credit quality of the provider of the investment agreement provided
for the debt service account (such provider, which will initially
be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds,
will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and
(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for
the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the
Bonds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's
senior unsecured obligations.
» Upgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement
provider.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's
senior unsecured obligations.
» Downgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement
provider.
Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Morgan Stanley Energy
Structuring, L.L.C. (MSES) (the Gas Supplier)
for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas to be delivered
on a daily basis over an approximately 30 year period. The Issuer
will sell gas acquired under the GSA to municipal utility participants
(the Project Participants) pursuant to Gas Supply Contracts.
The Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term rate period
at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The initial long-term
rate period is scheduled to end on November 30, 2031 and the Bonds
are scheduled to be subject to mandatory tender on the day following such
rate period (December 1, 2031). Following the initial long-term
rate period the Bonds may be converted to the daily, weekly,
CP, index or fixed rate modes.
During the initial long-term rate period, a failed remarketing
occurs if (i) on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the
mandatory purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond
purchase agreement, firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement
for such Bonds, or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the
purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by
the fifth business day preceding such mandatory purchase date.
A failed remarketing results in an automatic termination of the GSA and
a mandatory redemption of the Bonds would occur on the mandatory purchase
date. In the case of a failed remarketing, MSES will make
the termination payment on the last business day of the then current long-term
interest rate period. Such final payment, combined with amounts
on deposit in the debt service account, have been calculated to
be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at 100% of their
principal amount plus accrued interest.
Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date
at the end of the initial long-term rate period, as MSES
has the option to terminate the Morgan Stanley guaranty of MSES's
payment obligations under the GSA (including the RPE) on that date.
Pursuant to the GSA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the
Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities
specified in the GSA. The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities,
billed on a monthly basis, of delivered natural gas to the Project
Participants pursuant to the Gas Supply Contracts. The Contract
Price which the Project Participants pay will be based upon an index price
per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount. The
payments to be received from the Project Participants, net of payments
made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swap described below,
will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders.
Should a Project Participant fail to make a payment for delivered gas,
the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the RPE. Upon
receipt of such notice, MSES shall purchase such receivable.
The RPE is sized to exceed the maximum consecutive two months of payments
required to be made by the Project Participants assuming an index price
equal to the fixed price. Therefore, risk of non-payment
for delivered gas by the Project Participants is covered by Morgan Stanley
as guarantor of MSES's payment obligations under the RPE.
If a Project Participant defaults in its payments, the trustee will
notify: (i) the Issuer and instruct it to immediately suspend delivery
of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas
on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario
obligates the Gas Supplier to make a minimum payment at least equal to
the Index Price less the discount.
Since the revenue received from gas sales to the Project Participants
is variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer
will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity
Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed
payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty,
on a net basis.
The Commodity Swap includes standard ISDA events of default and termination
events. A termination of the Commodity Swap for defaults of the
Commodity Swap Counterparty, defaults of the Issuer or any other
termination event will lead to an automatic termination event under the
GSA and a redemption of the Bonds unless a replacement swap becomes effective
as of such early termination date. If the Commodity Swap terminates
and is not replaced within 120 days, the GSA will terminate,
and an early termination date will be declared on the last day of the
month following the date of the termination of the GSA. Payments
by MSES under the Back-End Commodity Swap (described below) will
continue to be made during any replacement period applicable to the Commodity
Swap.
The Issuer can replace the Commodity Swap Counterparty (i) at any time
with written confirmation from Moody's that the rating on the Bonds will
not be reduced or withdrawn or (ii) with a counterparty (a) rated at least
the lower of (1) the rating of Morgan Stanley as guarantor under the GSA
or (2) the rating on the Bonds at the time and (b) who has entered into
an identical commodity swap and custodial arrangement for payment consistent
with the arrangements entered into by the Commodity Swap Counterparty.
As part of the transaction, MSES and the Commodity Swap Counterparty
will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap)
relating to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting
basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of
the Commodity Swap. Payment obligations of MSES under this swap
are guaranteed by Morgan Stanley.
In order to address the risk that a nonpayment by the Commodity Swap Counterparty
under the Commodity Swap could lead to an insufficiency in the payment
due to the Bondholders, all payments to be made by MSES under the
Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian
under a custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty
fails to make a required payment under the Commodity Swap and during any
Commodity Swap replacement period, the custodian is required under
the terms of the custodial agreement to deliver to the Trustee the funds
provided by MSES on the Back-End Commodity Swap, which funds
will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner as payments made by
the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In addition, should any
termination of the Back-End Commodity Swap occur, MSES will
continue to make payments to the custodian until the earlier of (i) termination
of the GSA and (ii) replacement of both the Commodity Swap and the Back-End
Commodity Swap. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap
Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to
the Bonds.
If there is a failure to accept gas, the Gas Supplier will remarket
such gas and will pay the lower of the market price received for such
gas or the Index Price. If gas is not remarketed at a price equal
to either the Index Price or the Contract Price (Index Price less the
specified discount), there may be insufficient funds to fund a net
payment owed under the Commodity Swap. The Project Participants
are obligated under their Gas Supply Contracts to make up any such deficiency
in payment (and such deficiency is covered by the RPE as described above).
If the Gas Supplier fails to deliver gas due to an event of force majeure,
the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the
Index Price. If for any other reason the Gas Supplier fails to
deliver gas, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the
Issuer equal to the higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid
for replacement gas.
In the event of an early termination of the GSA at the option of either
the Issuer or Gas Supplier or due to an automatic early termination event,
the GSA will terminate as of the early termination date. Upon the
early termination date, gas deliveries will cease and obligations
of both the Issuer and the Gas Supplier will terminate. The Gas
Supplier will make the termination payment in an amount set forth in the
monthly schedule listed in the GSA. The termination payment will
be made on (i) the last business day of the month following the month
in which such early termination event occurred or (ii) on the business
day preceding the mandatory tender date in the event of a failed remarketing.
Such final payment amount, combined with amounts on deposit in the
debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover
redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value plus accrued interest.
Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed on the first day
of the month following the termination payment date.
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds
Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joann Hempel
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Florence Zeman
Associate Managing Director
Public Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653