Moody's assigns A1 to Southeast Energy Authority, Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds, Series 2021B

New York, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has assigned an A1 rating to Southeast Energy Authority, a Cooperative District (the Issuer) Commodity Supply Revenue Bonds (Project No. 2), Series 2021B (the Bonds).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating takes into account the following factors:

(i) the credit quality of Morgan Stanley (A1) as guarantor for payments due under the Prepaid Natural Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) (including the Receivables Purchase Exhibit (RPE) and the back-end commodity swap;

(ii) the credit quality of the provider of the investment agreement provided for the debt service account (such provider, which will initially be rated by Moody's at least as high as the rating on the Bonds, will be identified upon the sale date of the Bonds); and

(iii) the structure and mechanics of the transaction which provide for the payment of debt service consistent with the rating assigned to the Bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's senior unsecured obligations.

» Upgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement provider.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of Morgan Stanley's senior unsecured obligations.

» Downgrade of the long-term rating of the investment agreement provider.

Bond proceeds will be used by the Issuer to prepay Morgan Stanley Energy Structuring, L.L.C. (MSES) (the Gas Supplier) for the delivery of a specified quantity of natural gas to be delivered on a daily basis over an approximately 30 year period. The Issuer will sell gas acquired under the GSA to municipal utility participants (the Project Participants) pursuant to Gas Supply Contracts.

The Bonds are being issued in an initial long-term rate period at a fixed rate of interest payable semiannually. The initial long-term rate period is scheduled to end on November 30, 2031 and the Bonds are scheduled to be subject to mandatory tender on the day following such rate period (December 1, 2031). Following the initial long-term rate period the Bonds may be converted to the daily, weekly, CP, index or fixed rate modes.

During the initial long-term rate period, a failed remarketing occurs if (i) on the last day of the second calendar month preceding the mandatory purchase date, the Issuer has not entered into a bond purchase agreement, firm remarketing agreement or similar agreement for such Bonds, or (ii) if such agreement is entered into but the purchase price of the Bonds is not delivered into the trust estate by the fifth business day preceding such mandatory purchase date. A failed remarketing results in an automatic termination of the GSA and a mandatory redemption of the Bonds would occur on the mandatory purchase date. In the case of a failed remarketing, MSES will make the termination payment on the last business day of the then current long-term interest rate period. Such final payment, combined with amounts on deposit in the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest.

Moody's rating terminates on the mandatory tender/ redemption date at the end of the initial long-term rate period, as MSES has the option to terminate the Morgan Stanley guaranty of MSES's payment obligations under the GSA (including the RPE) on that date.

Pursuant to the GSA between the Gas Supplier and the Issuer, the Gas Supplier agrees to deliver to the Issuer natural gas in quantities specified in the GSA. The Issuer will in turn sell daily quantities, billed on a monthly basis, of delivered natural gas to the Project Participants pursuant to the Gas Supply Contracts. The Contract Price which the Project Participants pay will be based upon an index price per MMBtu (the Index Price), less a specified discount. The payments to be received from the Project Participants, net of payments made or received by the Issuer on the commodity swap described below, will be sufficient to make the fixed payments owed to Bondholders.

Should a Project Participant fail to make a payment for delivered gas, the trustee shall deliver a put option notice under the RPE. Upon receipt of such notice, MSES shall purchase such receivable. The RPE is sized to exceed the maximum consecutive two months of payments required to be made by the Project Participants assuming an index price equal to the fixed price. Therefore, risk of non-payment for delivered gas by the Project Participants is covered by Morgan Stanley as guarantor of MSES's payment obligations under the RPE.

If a Project Participant defaults in its payments, the trustee will notify: (i) the Issuer and instruct it to immediately suspend delivery of gas and (ii) the Gas Supplier with a notice to begin remarketing gas on a monthly basis. A monthly remarketing of gas under this scenario obligates the Gas Supplier to make a minimum payment at least equal to the Index Price less the discount.

Since the revenue received from gas sales to the Project Participants is variable and the payment owed to Bondholders is fixed, the Issuer will enter into a commodity swap (the Commodity Swap) with the Commodity Swap Counterparty, which will result in the Issuer receiving fixed payments while paying the Index Price to the Commodity Swap Counterparty, on a net basis.

The Commodity Swap includes standard ISDA events of default and termination events. A termination of the Commodity Swap for defaults of the Commodity Swap Counterparty, defaults of the Issuer or any other termination event will lead to an automatic termination event under the GSA and a redemption of the Bonds unless a replacement swap becomes effective as of such early termination date. If the Commodity Swap terminates and is not replaced within 120 days, the GSA will terminate, and an early termination date will be declared on the last day of the month following the date of the termination of the GSA. Payments by MSES under the Back-End Commodity Swap (described below) will continue to be made during any replacement period applicable to the Commodity Swap.

The Issuer can replace the Commodity Swap Counterparty (i) at any time with written confirmation from Moody's that the rating on the Bonds will not be reduced or withdrawn or (ii) with a counterparty (a) rated at least the lower of (1) the rating of Morgan Stanley as guarantor under the GSA or (2) the rating on the Bonds at the time and (b) who has entered into an identical commodity swap and custodial arrangement for payment consistent with the arrangements entered into by the Commodity Swap Counterparty.

As part of the transaction, MSES and the Commodity Swap Counterparty will enter into a commodity swap (the Back-End Commodity Swap) relating to the prepaid gas supply on terms matching (on an off-setting basis from the perspective of the Commodity Swap Provider) the terms of the Commodity Swap. Payment obligations of MSES under this swap are guaranteed by Morgan Stanley.

In order to address the risk that a nonpayment by the Commodity Swap Counterparty under the Commodity Swap could lead to an insufficiency in the payment due to the Bondholders, all payments to be made by MSES under the Back-End Commodity Swap are deposited monthly with a custodian under a custodial agreement. If the Commodity Swap Counterparty fails to make a required payment under the Commodity Swap and during any Commodity Swap replacement period, the custodian is required under the terms of the custodial agreement to deliver to the Trustee the funds provided by MSES on the Back-End Commodity Swap, which funds will be applied by the Trustee in the same manner as payments made by the Commodity Swap Counterparty. In addition, should any termination of the Back-End Commodity Swap occur, MSES will continue to make payments to the custodian until the earlier of (i) termination of the GSA and (ii) replacement of both the Commodity Swap and the Back-End Commodity Swap. Therefore, the rating of the Commodity Swap Counterparty is not a factor in the long-term rating assigned to the Bonds.

If there is a failure to accept gas, the Gas Supplier will remarket such gas and will pay the lower of the market price received for such gas or the Index Price. If gas is not remarketed at a price equal to either the Index Price or the Contract Price (Index Price less the specified discount), there may be insufficient funds to fund a net payment owed under the Commodity Swap. The Project Participants are obligated under their Gas Supply Contracts to make up any such deficiency in payment (and such deficiency is covered by the RPE as described above).

If the Gas Supplier fails to deliver gas due to an event of force majeure, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the Index Price. If for any other reason the Gas Supplier fails to deliver gas, the Gas Supplier is required to make payments to the Issuer equal to the higher of the Index Price or what the Issuer paid for replacement gas.

In the event of an early termination of the GSA at the option of either the Issuer or Gas Supplier or due to an automatic early termination event, the GSA will terminate as of the early termination date. Upon the early termination date, gas deliveries will cease and obligations of both the Issuer and the Gas Supplier will terminate. The Gas Supplier will make the termination payment in an amount set forth in the monthly schedule listed in the GSA. The termination payment will be made on (i) the last business day of the month following the month in which such early termination event occurred or (ii) on the business day preceding the mandatory tender date in the event of a failed remarketing. Such final payment amount, combined with amounts on deposit in the debt service account, have been calculated to be sufficient to cover redemption of the Bonds at their amortized value plus accrued interest.

Under the Indenture, the Bonds will be redeemed on the first day of the month following the termination payment date.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Gas Prepayment Bonds Methodology published in July 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1142804. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

