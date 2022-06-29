Moody's assigns A1 to Spartanburg CSD 7, SC's special obligation bonds

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to Spartanburg County School District 7, South Carolina's $10 million Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2022. Moody's maintains the Aa3 issuer and Aa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings as well as the A1 rating on the district's outstanding special obligation bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Following the current issuance, the district will have roughly $199 million in outstanding GOULT debt and $15.9 million in outstanding special obligation debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's strong financial position that is characterized by growing reserves and balanced operations. The rating also considers the district's enrollment that has experienced recent declines driven by COVID closures and restrictions though officials expect a modest rebound going forward. The rating also incorporates the district's relatively low resident income and wealth metrics, and the district's long-term liabilities and fixed costs ratios that are above average compared to similarly rated schools nationwide, but the bulk of the district's long-term liabilities are comprised of teacher pensions that are statutorily funded by the state.

The Aa3 rating assigned to the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating due to a pledge of the district's full faith and credit as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district. Additional security is provided by a lockbox structure under which Spartanburg County (Aa1 stable) performs property tax assessments, collects the district's debt service levy, holds sinking funds and makes debt service payments to the trustee.

The A1 ratings on the district's special obligation bonds are one notch below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation. The risk of non-appropriation is partially mitigated by the more essential nature of the financed and pledged equipment that is used for various school facilities. The district may make appropriations from all legally available, actively managed revenue, including general fund revenue or the proceeds from general obligation bonds issued under the district's 8% debt limit.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are usually not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Substantial tax base expansion and improvement in resident income levels

- Significant growth of reserves and liquidity - Material reduction in the debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Trend of operating deficits and narrowing reserve levels

- Substantial increase in debt burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The special obligation bonds are ultimately backed by the district's annual appropriation pledge. In addition, the bonds are secured by a long-term leasehold interest in the equipment that will be installed at various school facilities. The collateral package is composed of heating ventilation and air conditioning units, technology, and other equipment.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 bonds will finance a portion of costs to acquire and install energy conservation equipment for various school facilities as well as address other energy conservation measures.

PROFILE

Spartanburg County School District 7, SC serves the City of Spartanburg (Aa3) in Upstate South Carolina (Aaa stable). The district offers comprehensive educational programs for students in pre-kindergarten through the twelfth grade. Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 6,829.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

